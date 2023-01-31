How can you enter Disney UK’s Biggest Fan competition, when do entries close, and what amazing prizes are on the line for British families?

To celebrate Disney’s 100th year anniversary, the company is launching a brand-new competition to find the UK’s biggest fan.

With a ridiculous set of prizes on the line, this is set up to be one of the biggest competitions that Disney has run in Britain for a number of years with fans already chomping at the bit.

So, how can you enter Disney UK’s Biggest Fan competition, and what is in store for the eventual winner in the prize pool?

What is Disney UK’s Biggest Fan competition?

Disney UK’s Biggest Fan competition is exactly what it sounds like; a competition to determine who is the ultimate Disney devotee.

The competition includes special visits to Disneyland Paris, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, as well as an unforgeable voyage aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship.

10 entrants and their families will be shortlisted as part of the first stage of the competition, after which they will compete against each other in 10 challenges throughout the parks and onboard the Disney Wish ship.

“The final winner will be crowned with the title of UK’s Biggest Disney Fan in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. To commemorate the occasion, the winner will then receive a money-can’t-buy stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, which is found through a secret doorway inside Cinderella Castle.” – Press Release.

Hosting the competition will be Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara, who noted “As a life-long Disney fan, I’m thrilled to be part of the crowning of the UK’s Biggest Disney Fan.”

“I’ve been to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida 43 times, the first time when I was aged one, and I even managed to get my husband onboard by putting an annual Disney Parks visit in our wedding vows before we honeymooned in Disneyland Paris! I chose Disney as my specialist subject on Mastermind so you could say, I’m more than qualified to help guide the fans on their magical journey.” – Janette Manrara, via Press Release.

How to enter Disney UK’s Biggest Fan competition

Entering Disney UK’s Biggest Fan competition is thankfully straightforward; upload a 30 – 60 second video of yourself to Instagram tagging @DisneyParksUK and using the hashtag #UKsBiggestDisneyFan explaining why you are Britain’s ultimate Disney fanatic.

Alternatively, simply upload your entry to the Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, or Disney Cruise Line Facebook pages with the described hashtags.

Importantly, entrants must be aged 18 years or older, must be a UK resident, and must be available to travel over the Easter holidays (March 31 – April 13).

Only one valid entry can be submitted per person across all social media platforms, and you must not include any music in your 30 – 60 second video; any inclusion of copyrighted music will likely result in a forfeited entry.

Entries close at midnight on February 13, 2023 – so make sure to send in your videos soon before missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime Disney experience.

“This is a hugely exciting way for us to come together and share our Disney stories and memories during our 100th Anniversary year. We are inspired by the fans and families who have brought us into their hearts over the last 100 years and we wanted to choose a prize that reflected that. The 10 short-listed fans and their families are destined to have a truly magical time experiencing Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disney Cruise Line, all whilst competing for the title UK’s Biggest Disney Fan.” – Angelica Costantini, via Press Release.

