Aerith cosplayer blossoms as the magical Final Fantasy 7 character

Aerith cosplayer Denzhy shows her love for the iconic Final Fantasy 7 character in this stunning homage.

If you’re a Final Fantasy enthusiast, there’s no doubt you have seen your fair share of FF cosplays throughout the years. From Cloud, Yuna, and Squall, fans of the long-running franchise have shown their love for the game in more ways than one, paying respect to the characters they love most.

One of the most popular Final Fantasy cosplays is Aerith Gainsborough, alternately known by the first name Aeris, a playable character in Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake. We take a look at cosplayer Denzhy as they bring the character to life.

Aerith Gainsborough cosplay

Aerith is one of the lead protagonists of Final Fantasy VII Remake Trace of Two Pasts, and a major character in the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII, appearing in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII, and Before Crisis – Final Fantasy VII.

One of Aerith’s special and magical abilities is being able to be in tune with the planet but she’s also able to hold her own in battle since she is a powerful mage. Given that she is one of Final Fantasy’s most beloved characters, cosplayers are drawn to the half-Cetra/half-human and the talented Denzhy is no different as she brings the character to life in the most remarkable way.

Originally from the Netherlands, Denzhy currently lives in Cyprus. Not only is she an extremely skilled cosplayer, but Denzhy also is a singer and songwriter. Stepping into the persona of Aerith, she perfectly replicates every element of her outfit – from the long flowing white dress and red waist jacket to Aerith’s wristbands and ribbon, which is something extremely important to the character.

Denzhy also cosplays many other characters you may know, from League of Legends Akali and Overwatch’s Ashe to Nier Automata’s 2B and Attack on Titan’s Sasha. You can check out Denzhy’s Instagram to keep up to date with all her cosplaying goings-on and if you fancy watching her play a game, head on over to her Twitch channel.

