God of War's Thor brings the thunder in electrifying cosplay

If you’re looking for the best God of War Ragnarök Thor cosplay found on this side of the internet, you won’t need to look further than here.

Sony Santa Monica blew us all out of the water with their latest Norse-infused title, God of War Ragnarok. Released just in time for Christmas last year, the immersive storytelling of Kratos and Atreus’ incredible journey across the realms was just as impactful as ever.

Fans of the franchise were introduced yet again to old faces like Freya, Brok, and Sindri but some entirely new faces made an appearance which included Angrboda, Tyr, and the unforgettable God of Thunder himself, Thor.

Stepping into the boots of some of the game’s most iconic faces has been a must for many cosplayers but none so much as The Ronin Cosplay who really brought his A-game to this amazing Thor cosplay.

God of War Ragnarok Thor cosplay

As many will know, cosplaying any character takes enormous amounts of skill, dedication, and time. From makeup, hair, costume design, and crafting, cosplayers can spend months perfecting their entire that is then captured in mere moments.

Coming in hot with their stunning and scarily accurate Thor cosplay from God of War, The Ronin Cosplay has not only captured the giant physically but also his very essence. From the Bay area in San Francisco, The Ronin Cosplay has pushed every limit in the cosplaying world by detailing, painstakingly, every aspect of the Son of Odin from the wavy red hair and beard and cold hard stance to his iconic hammer and leather armor.

Now we just gotta get @RamboDonkeyKong to sign it lol pic.twitter.com/G9X5soEc1l — The Ronin Cosplay (@theronincosplay) January 26, 2023

I can't express how excited I have been to have partnered with @SonySantaMonica on this recreation of Thor



I'll be sharing more photos, videos, and the cosplay guide we created for fans to build their own Thor



A lot of hard work went into this armor, stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/xGmAj7eUX5 — The Ronin Cosplay (@theronincosplay) January 26, 2023

https://t.co/S7XBybK6p2



Join me as we go through building your very own armor with leather, more parts to come soon



A lot of hard work went into recreating @SonySantaMonica incredible Thor design, excited to see what you all come up with #GodofWar #thor #Videogame #Kratos pic.twitter.com/Vf57OjK76x — The Ronin Cosplay (@theronincosplay) January 26, 2023

Become the God of Thunder with the official #GodofWarRagnarok Thor cosplay guide!



Our incredible community cosplay partner @theronincosplay has created an in-depth guide to help you take on the most powerful warrior of the Aesir! ?? — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) January 26, 2023

The cosplayer has even pushed the boat further out by matching Thor’s tattoos from the game onto his own chest for this beautifully crafted cosplay. The Ronin Cosplay has also partnered with the game’s studio to join the other God of War cosplayers in their official cosplaying guide. It’s an incredible feat and may we say it’s well deserved.

You can check out the official God of War Thor cosplay guide in “an in-depth guide to help you take on the most powerful warrior of the Aesir!” While you are at it, follow The Ronin Cosplays’ journey over on their Twitter.

