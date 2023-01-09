Here’s how to read Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches in reading order as AMC’s spooky supernatural TV series premieres.

Mayfair Witches sees Alexandra Daddario take the lead as Dr Rowan Mayfair, a neurosurgeon, who comes to realize she has newfound powers and is part of an old coven.

The supernatural series premiered on the network channel on Sunday, January 8, 2023, and now fans of the show want to take a gander into the world of author Anne Rice and where they can read the Mayfair Witches books in order.

Let’s light a fire, drink wine from a goblet, and get stuck into the correct order of ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’.

Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches Books In Order

The very first book in The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy is The Witching Hour, first released in 1990. This book will familiarize bookworms with Rowan Mayfair and how she comes to terms with her witchery powers. It will also investigate the Mayfair family tree as well as take readers on a journey outside of New Orleans to places like Amsterdam and Scotland, to name a few.

The next book readers will need to read in the trilogy is Lasher. This one came out in 1993 and is named after the evil spirit that has plagued the Mayfair family which also sees Rowan Mayfair as the central focus.

Last but not least, Taltos is the last novel in The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. Hitting shelves in 1994, the book is packed with demons and many other twists and turns that revealing too much would just spoil it! You’ll have to find out all the juicy content for yourself but it’s one not to miss.

Books by Anne Rice you might enjoy if you like Mayfair Witches

In these novels, the Mayfair Witches become part of the Vampire Chronicles world.

Merrick

Blackwood Farm

Blood Canticle

Other well-known Anne Rice novels to read

Interview with the Vampire

The Vampire Lestat

Queen of the Damned

The Tale of the Body Thief

