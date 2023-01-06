Mayfair Witches release time and everything about the Anne Rice series

As the nights remain cold and dark, there’s nothing more inviting than getting stuck into a gothic spooky TV series, and to help you out with that, Anne Rice comes to the rescue. Let’s check out Mayfair Witches release time on AMC and more about the show.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, or more simply put Mayfair Witches, will introduce viewers into the world of witches who are haunted by a sinister spirit. If you’re at all into the chilling goings-on of the underworld, you will have already heard of Anne Rice who sadly passed away last year. Noted for her incredible penmanship of books that include Interview with a Vampire and Queen of the Damed, both turned into films, Rice’s next book-to-series looks like it could be a thrilling adventure.

What is Mayfair Witches about? Plot and cast explored

Plot

The TV adaptation from author Anne Rice’s novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches sees a neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Fielding, through a series of newfound powers, discovers she is from a family of powerful witches in New Orleans. In the process, she also learns the truth about a powerful spirit that haunts the family named Lasher.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a wildly entertaining series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with a terrific creative team and cast, led by Alexandra Daddario as an unforgettable Rowan Mayfair,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We want to give this series the broadest possible launch across all five of our national networks, especially coming just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which was so well-received by viewers and critics.”

Mayfair Witches Cast

Mayfair Witches is headlined by Alexandra Daddario who you may know from The White Lotus and also as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. Other cast members include Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, and Jack Huston as Lasher, the spirit entity.

In recurring roles, Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair, Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair, Erica Gimpel as Ellie Mayfair and Jen Richards as Jojo will all be making an appearance.

Mayfair Witches release time and episode guide

Mayfair Witches release time is at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance, and WE TV. According to Collider, the series will comprise of eight episodes in its entirety. The first two episodes will air together on January 8, 2023, and the remaining six will follow on a weekly basis, concluding on February 26.

Episode 1: “The Witching Hour”, January 8, 2023.

Episode 2: “The Dark Place” January 15, 2023

Episode 3: “Second Line” January 22, 2023

Episode 4: “Curiouser and Curiouser” January 29, 2023

Episode 5: “The Thrall” February 5, 2023

Episode 6: February 12, 2023

Episode 7: February 19, 2023

Episode 8: February 26, 2023

