How can you watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony and what time will the livestream start around the world?

The annual Anime Awards consistently cause controversy and debate amongst hot-headed fans online.

However, the event is also a celebration of that year’s content with millions of fans around the world tuning in to see whether or not their favorite shows can ultimately go home with a major prize.

Here is everything that fans need to know about the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including how you can watch the winner’s ceremony online, what time the livestream will start worldwide, and the special guests to look out for.

How to watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be held at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, March 4.

The event will be available as a livestream via the Crunchyroll Collection YouTube and Twitch channels, set to start at the following times around the world:

Pacific Time – 1:30 AM

Eastern Time – 4:30 AM

British Time – 9:30 AM

European Time – 10:30 AM

India Time – 3 PM

Philippine Time – 5:30 PM

Japan Time – 6:30 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 8:30 PM

The ceremony will be hosted by singer/voice actress Sally Amaki (Carol from Tomo-chan Is A Girl), and TV presenter Jon Kabira.

The event will also feature a variety of special guests including:

Finn Wolfhard (Actor)

Sykkuno (Streamer)

Valkyrae (Streamer)

Sawa Suzuki (Actress)

Hunter Schafer (Actress)

Aidan Hutchinson (NFL athlete)

Jacob Bertrand (Actor)

JuJu Smith-Schuster (NFL Athlete)

Kendo Kobayashi (Comedian)

Robert Rodriguez (Director)

Roland (TV personality)

Zelina Vega (WWE star)

Fans can also expect some outstanding musical performances from AKLO (Rapper), ALI (Band), Kohta Yamamoto (Composer), Yuki Kajiura (Composer), and Haruka Kaki (Singer)

How many winners will be announced?

There are a grand total of 22 different awards to give out at the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including:

Anime of the Year:

Best Original Anime:

Best Character Design:

Best Animation:

Best New Series:

Best Continuing Series:

Best Opening Sequence:

Best Ending Sequence:

Best Score:

Best Film:

Best Anime Song:

Best Director:

Best Main Character:

Best Supporting Character:

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character:

Best Action:

Best Comedy:

Best Drama:

Best Fantasy:

Best Romance:

Best VA Performance (Japanese):

Best VA Performance (English):

