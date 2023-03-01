Which anime songs did Maon Kurosaki perform, as fans digest news that the popular Japanese singer has sadly passed away at the age of 35?

With the constant conveyor belt of news and the constant arguments raging between fans on social media, it can be difficult to remember just how many amazing artists pour their heart and soul into the anime industry.

Unfortunately, the few times that the global anime community comes together as one to celebrate exceptional work are often centered around the passing of a notable member of the global anime family.

Sadly, it has just been shared that popular singer and notable anime fan Maon Kurosaki has tragically passed away at the age of 35.

Singer Maon Kurosaki sadly passes away at 35

On February 28, the official staff account for singer Maon Kurosaki shared news that the singer had tragically passed away at the age of 35.

“Maon Kurosaki, a member of our company, passed away suddenly on February 16 due to a worsening of her chronic illness. While we were discussing her future plans, including the release of her movie, her schedule after the summer, and the announcement of her new song, it was a sudden event. All of our employees and staff are deeply saddened by the suddenness of his passing.”

Kurosaki had been in declining health for a number of years since collapsing during the middle of a livestreamed concert in September 2021; she was rushed to hospital and diagnosed with epidural hematoma i.e., bleeding between the skull and the brain.

Kurosaki passed away on February 16, her family held a private funeral in her honor.

“The funeral service was held only for the next of kin, as the bereaved family wished to see her off quietly. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans and people who have supported Maon Kurosaki.”

What songs did Maon Kurosaki perform?

Maon Kurosaki was a Japanese singer/songwriter under the NBC Universal Entertainment Japan banner, whose work avid anime fans will undoubtedly be familiar with.

Kurosaki notably performed all 12 ending theme songs for Highschool of the Dead season 1, and both the ending theme songs for A Certain Magical Index titled ‘Magic World’ and ‘Memories Last’.

Her latest single ‘More Strongly’ was featured as the ending theme song for the Reincarnated as a Sword series.

However, her influence on the world of anime stretches far beyond the credits, with her music being featured in the likes of Hellsing Ultimate, Hakuoki, Jormungand, Tokyo Ravens, and The Fruit of Grisaia.

She had also performed twice at the Anime Expo convention, Animelo Summer Live, Anime Festival Asia, and Bangkok Comic Con.

‘Magic World’ (2010) – From the Butterfly Effect album

‘Kimi to Taiy? ga Shinda Hi’ (2010) – non-album track

‘Memories Last’ (2011) – From the Butterfly Effect album

‘Hell:ium’ (2012) – From the Vertical Horizon album

‘Reimei’ (2012) – From the Vertical Horizon album

‘Under/Shaft’ (2012) – From the Vertical Horizon album

‘X-Encounter’ (2012) – From the Reincarnation album

‘Rakuen no Tsubasa’ Paradise Wings (2014) – From the Mystical Flowers album

‘Setsuna no Kajitsu’ Fruit of a Moment (2015) – From the Mystical Flowers album

‘Harmonize Clover’ (2015) – From the Mystical Flowers album

‘Dead Or Lie’ (2016) – From the MAON Best album

‘Vermillion’ (2016) – From the MAON Best album

‘Last Desire’ (2017) – non-album track

‘Decadence’ (2018) – From the Beloved One album

‘Gravitation’ (2018) – From the Beloved One album

‘Roar’ (2019) – From the Beloved One album

‘Gens? no Rondo’ (2019) – non-album track

‘Kimi o Sukueru nara Boku wa Nani ni demo Naru’ (2020) – non-album track

‘Junction’ (2021) – non-album track

‘Shunshuei -Beautiful world’ (2021) – non-album track

‘More Strongly’ (2022) – non-album track

We share our condolences with the family of Maon Kurosaki.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

