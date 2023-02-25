Anime & Comics

By Tom Llewellyn

Mikasa begins to cry whilst looking at Eren in The Paths
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3/MAPPA/Anime Pony Canyon YouTube chnnel

Japanese rock band SiM return for Attack on Titan’s Final Season Part 3 opening theme song, dedicated to Mikasa titled ‘Under The Tree’.

We are only a matter of days away from the legendary Attack on Titan anime series returning to our screens.

The hype behind Part 3 of the final anime season has now reached new levels, with the premiere of the official preview trailer as well as confirmation that SiM will be returning for the new OP.

Here is everything that Attack on Titan fans need to know about the season 4 part 3 opening theme song, including a special message from SiM themselves.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 OP confirmed for SiM

Today, February 25, a special livestream event for the Attack on Titan anime series was held in Japan, where a brand-new teaser trailer was revealed alongside confirmation that SiM will return for the Part 3 OP.

The new opening theme song will be titled ‘Under The Tree’ and as revealed by the popular Japanese rock band, the intro is dedicated to Mikasa.

“To be honest, I was a little worried about what kind of response it would get before its release, but I feel that the fact that I was entrusted with the ending of an important episode that marks the final phase of this story is the answer to that question. This time, “Under the Tree” is Mikasa’s song.” – SiM, via official website.

SiM are set to launch ‘Under The Tree’ as an official single via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and LinkFire at the following international times on Friday, March 3:

  • Pacific Time – 7 AM
  • Eastern Time – 10 AM
  • British Time – 3 PM
  • European Time – 4 PM
  • India Time – 8:30 PM
  • Philippine Time – 11 PM
  • Japan Time – 12 AM
  • Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 2 AM

SiM was the band that previously produced ‘The Rumbling’ opening theme song for Part 2, which has more than 80 million streams on Spotify and 58 million views on YouTube.

“While incorporating elements such as orchestral strings and choirs, which are indispensable in the story of the great songs of the past, SiM’s unique bass sound along with “Ellen’s Cry” was used to create a song that stomped all over the place just like a “rumbling”. The Rumbling” is a song that stomps through everything like a “rumbling of the earth” with SiM’s unique heavy bass sound.” – SiM, via official website.

Attack on Titan returns for season 4 part 3 on Saturday, March 4 at 12:25 AM in Japan. This means that the anime will resume, for the majority of international fans, on Friday, March 3. 

However, viewers should note that the series is not returning for weekly episodes, with part 3 being split into two parts – with the March 3 broadcast being a single one-hour-long special.

“I, too, am waiting with bated breath for the broadcast date to come.” – SiM, via official website.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

