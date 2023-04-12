How can you watch the Oshi No Ko anime around the world, and when will new episodes of the Idol series release online?

The 2023 Spring broadcasting slate features stories from every genre of anime, including monster slaying, high school romance, and even kittens saving the world.

However, not many shows will be able to combine the mysterious nature of stalkers and killers with over-the-top music of the Idol industry quite like Oshi No Ko.

Here is everything that fans need to know, including how to watch the new anime online and when new episodes of Oshi No Ko will release worldwide.

How to watch Oshi No Ko and release time confirmed

Outside Japan, the Oshi No Ko anime adaptation will be available to stream legally online via the HiDive platform.

HiDive offers a seven-day free trial period for new customers, after which an active subscription will be needed; costing $4.99 a month or $47.99 a year.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, April 12 and HiDive has confirmed that new episodes of Oshi No Ko will release at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 1 AM

Oshi No Ko tells the story of a young physician called Goro Amemiya, who is reincarnated as the child of his favorite Idol musician after delivering her baby in secret at his rural hospital. Now, fresh-faced and eager to keep his mother happy, Goro will come to find out that the Japanese Idol industry is far more cut-throat (in the literal sense) than he first realized.

“Dr. Goro is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him. Now, he wants to help his new mother rise to the top, but what can a child do about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry?”

Oshi No Ko adds to impressive HiDive Spring simulcast schedule

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

