Huening siblings melt fans' hearts as Kai attends sister Bahiyyih's graduation

Kep1er fans are showering Huening Bahiyyih with good wishes on her graduation day. However, one special highlight has caught fans’ attention and warmed their hearts. Bahiyyih’s brother and TXT star, Huening Kai was also in attendance.

Bahiyyih made her debut as part of Kep1er in 2022. The K-Pop group has quite an interesting story as it was formed on Mnet’s reality survival show Girls Planet 999.

Bahiyyih ranked second in the finale of the competitive show. Since then, the talented young star has impressed fans with spectacular singing and performances.

Now let’s take a look at how Bahiyyih, as well as fans celebrated her graduation day.

Kep1er ??? | Stacey Ryan – Fall In Love Alone (Cover by Huening Bahiyyih)

Huening Bahiyyih’s graduation day turns special

Today, February 8 marks a big day for the Kep1er star, Bahiyyih, as she graduated from Lila Art high school. The 18-year-old was all smiles and glowing!

However, it marks an extra emotional day for fans as they’ve witnessed Bahiyyih’s journey from Girls Planet 999 days to now, her graduation. They can’t be more proud of how far she has come.

As a result, ‘Happy Graduation Day Hiyyih’ started trending on Twitter as fans celebrates her big day.

Bahiyyih has reached a new milestone and is ready to enter a new chapter of life. After the ceremony, she shared through an emotional tweet that this would be the last day that wears her school uniform.

She also shared a sweet photo with her siblings and wrote: “The graduation ceremony was precious because we were together.”

It was a big day for another K-Pop star, Jang Yubin from MIRAE, who also graduated today. Both the stars posed together for a photo. Massive congratulations to Bahiyyih and Yubin!

Huening siblings attend Bahiyyih’s graduation

Tomorrow X Together recently returned with their new mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation. Considering all the post-comeback events, Huening Kai got praised for taking time out of his busy schedule and attending his sister’s graduation.

Their sister Lea was also spotted at Bahiyyih’s graduation ceremony along with the TXT star.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions to the eventful day.

A sweet throwback photo:

#HUENING_BAHIYYIH



Since the Huening siblings rarely get spotted together publicly, one fan joked:

THIS AIN'T A GRADUATION CEREMONY NO MORE THIS IS THE HUENINGZ FANMEETING ??#HUENING_BAHIYYIH #HUENINGKAI pic.twitter.com/OkqulzXYqL — iris ? (@fotg_hiyyih) February 8, 2023

Fans have praised how supportive the siblings are towards each other.

By Shriya Swami

