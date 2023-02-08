Cosplay & Culture

Huening siblings melt fans' hearts as Kai attends sister Bahiyyih's graduation

By Shriya Swami

Opening Show - Runway - Seoul Fashion Week 2022 AW
Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images

Kep1er fans are showering Huening Bahiyyih with good wishes on her graduation day. However, one special highlight has caught fans’ attention and warmed their hearts. Bahiyyih’s brother and TXT star, Huening Kai was also in attendance.

Bahiyyih made her debut as part of Kep1er in 2022. The K-Pop group has quite an interesting story as it was formed on Mnet’s reality survival show Girls Planet 999.

Bahiyyih ranked second in the finale of the competitive show. Since then, the talented young star has impressed fans with spectacular singing and performances.

Now let’s take a look at how Bahiyyih, as well as fans celebrated her graduation day.

Kep1er ??? | Stacey Ryan – Fall In Love Alone (Cover by Huening Bahiyyih) | Kep1er | YouTube

Huening Bahiyyih’s graduation day turns special

Today, February 8 marks a big day for the Kep1er star, Bahiyyih, as she graduated from Lila Art high school. The 18-year-old was all smiles and glowing!

However, it marks an extra emotional day for fans as they’ve witnessed Bahiyyih’s journey from Girls Planet 999 days to now, her graduation. They can’t be more proud of how far she has come.

As a result, ‘Happy Graduation Day Hiyyih’ started trending on Twitter as fans celebrates her big day.

Bahiyyih has reached a new milestone and is ready to enter a new chapter of life. After the ceremony, she shared through an emotional tweet that this would be the last day that wears her school uniform.

She also shared a sweet photo with her siblings and wrote: “The graduation ceremony was precious because we were together.”

It was a big day for another K-Pop star, Jang Yubin from MIRAE, who also graduated today. Both the stars posed together for a photo. Massive congratulations to Bahiyyih and Yubin!

Huening siblings attend Bahiyyih’s graduation

Tomorrow X Together recently returned with their new mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation. Considering all the post-comeback events, Huening Kai got praised for taking time out of his busy schedule and attending his sister’s graduation.

Their sister Lea was also spotted at Bahiyyih’s graduation ceremony along with the TXT star.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions to the eventful day.

A sweet throwback photo:

Since the Huening siblings rarely get spotted together publicly, one fan joked:

Fans have praised how supportive the siblings are towards each other.

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
TEKKEN 8 | Nina Reveal & Gameplay Trailer
Latest Trailers
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R | "Eat Your Heart Out" Trailer
Shriya Swami
@https://twitter.com/shriyaswami_

Shriya Swami joined as the Social Media Editor for Entertainment after graduating with First Class BSc (Hons) in Business Management, and MSc in Marketing from Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge. She started off her career with a finance and marketing internship and then found her passion in the media industry. She has been working as a social editor and feature writer. When not working, she can be found obsessing over Asian celebrities and showbiz. Shriya is all about exploring the K-World and global entertainment culture. She is an avid snowglobe collector too!

Read more of Shriya's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know