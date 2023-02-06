Movies & Television

How many episodes are in The Flash season 9?

By Jo Craig

Warner Bros. At Comic-Con International 2014
Photo by Smallz+Raskind/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images

DC fans are preparing to say goodbye to The Flash’s long run on The CW this year and we confirm how many episodes season 9 has, reveal the release schedule, and mark the release date in our calendars.

Season 1 aired back in October 2014, earning the title of the second-most-watched premiere on the network.

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns for The CW and based on the DC Comics character of the same name, The Flash follows the fastest man alive, Barry Allen, fighting villains and teaming up with allies from the Arrowverse, starring Grant Gustin as the titular superhero.

The Flash season 9 release date

The Flash season 9 episode 1, titled Wednesday Ever After, is scheduled to debut in the United States on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on The CW.

Fans in the UK will need to wait a while before seeing season 9, as Britain usually lags behind the US’ debut.

However, UK fans should expect to watch The Flash season 9 when it returns on Sky and NOW.

The Flash season 9 episode count

The Flash season 9 is confirmed to have 13 episodes in its final run within season 9, which fans will know to be the shortest season in the show’s nine years on the air.

The first four seasons of the show had a 23-episode count, before dropping to 22 in the fifth season, 19 in the sixth, 18 in the seventh, and revving back up to 20 for the penultimate season 8.

Season 9’s 13 episodes will be broken into two graphic novel arcs, after the network decided to order a smaller batch of episodes. 

DC Studios and HBO Max have recently cleaned house and organized a new DCU slate, which The Flash series will not be a part of. Instead, Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie, releasing this year, will act as a reset point for the DC live-action universe.

Photo by Smallz+Raskind/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images

The Flash season 9 release schedule

Since the first episode of season 9 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, February 8, subsequent episodes of the final season will air every Wednesday.

This planned release schedule puts the final episode of The Flash on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, however, this date is subject to change in accordance with any rescheduling on The CW’s part.

Below, we have supplied a full release schedule for The Flash season 9 as it currently stands:

  • Episode 1: Wednesday Ever After – February 8, 2023
  • Episode 2: Hear No Evil – February 15, 2023
  • Episode 3: Rogues of War – February 22, 2023
  • Episode 4: TBA – March 1, 2023
  • Episode 5: TBA – March 8, 2023
  • Episode 6: TBA – March 15, 2023
  • Episode 7: TBA – March 22, 2023
  • Episode 8: TBA – March 29, 2023
  • Episode 9: TBA – April 5, 2023
  • Episode 10: TBA – April 12, 2023
  • Episode 11: TBA – April 19, 2023
  • Episode 12: TBA – April 26, 2023
  • Episode 13: TBA – May 3, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace | Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Asphalt 8 | Independence Day Celebration Official Trailer
Jo Craig
@https://twitter.com/shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know