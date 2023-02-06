DC fans are preparing to say goodbye to The Flash’s long run on The CW this year and we confirm how many episodes season 9 has, reveal the release schedule, and mark the release date in our calendars.

Season 1 aired back in October 2014, earning the title of the second-most-watched premiere on the network.

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns for The CW and based on the DC Comics character of the same name, The Flash follows the fastest man alive, Barry Allen, fighting villains and teaming up with allies from the Arrowverse, starring Grant Gustin as the titular superhero.

The Flash season 9 release date

The Flash season 9 episode 1, titled Wednesday Ever After, is scheduled to debut in the United States on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on The CW.

Fans in the UK will need to wait a while before seeing season 9, as Britain usually lags behind the US’ debut.

However, UK fans should expect to watch The Flash season 9 when it returns on Sky and NOW.

The Flash season 9 episode count

The Flash season 9 is confirmed to have 13 episodes in its final run within season 9, which fans will know to be the shortest season in the show’s nine years on the air.

The first four seasons of the show had a 23-episode count, before dropping to 22 in the fifth season, 19 in the sixth, 18 in the seventh, and revving back up to 20 for the penultimate season 8.

Season 9’s 13 episodes will be broken into two graphic novel arcs, after the network decided to order a smaller batch of episodes.

DC Studios and HBO Max have recently cleaned house and organized a new DCU slate, which The Flash series will not be a part of. Instead, Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie, releasing this year, will act as a reset point for the DC live-action universe.

The Flash season 9 release schedule

Since the first episode of season 9 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, February 8, subsequent episodes of the final season will air every Wednesday.

This planned release schedule puts the final episode of The Flash on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, however, this date is subject to change in accordance with any rescheduling on The CW’s part.

Below, we have supplied a full release schedule for The Flash season 9 as it currently stands:

Episode 1: Wednesday Ever After – February 8, 2023

– February 8, 2023 Episode 2: Hear No Evil – February 15, 2023

– February 15, 2023 Episode 3: Rogues of War – February 22, 2023

– February 22, 2023 Episode 4: TBA – March 1, 2023

Episode 5: TBA – March 8, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – March 15, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – March 22, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – March 29, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – April 5, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – April 12, 2023

Episode 11: TBA – April 19, 2023

Episode 12: TBA – April 26, 2023

Episode 13: TBA – May 3, 2023

