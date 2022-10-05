2022 has already revived the Predator in Hulu’s Prey and now the streaming platform is tackling Hellraiser to bring Pinhead into modern-day horror. We confirm the release time of the Hulu adaptation and introduce you to the cast involved.

Hellraiser first appeared in a live-action capacity back in 1987 when the original author Clive Barker helmed the movie adaptation. Hulu’s shot will be the eleventh installment in the franchise and plans for this movie have been in production since 2007.

Directed by David Bruckner and written by Ben Collins, David S. Goyer, and Luke Piotrowski, Hulu’s Hellraiser is a new adaptation of the 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker and stars Odessa A’zion as Riley and Jamie Clayton as the sinister protagonist Pinhead or the Hell Preist.

Hellraiser Release Time

Hellraiser is scheduled to premiere on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Midnight PT on Hulu.

This release time translates to the following times where you are around the world:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Hellraiser first premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 28, 2022, and it joins a number of other spooky features arriving this Friday on separate platforms, including The Midnight Club on Netflix and Werewolf by Night on Disney Plus.

Hellraiser starts streaming this Friday, October 7. pic.twitter.com/IeEI1uaVmR — Hulu (@hulu) October 4, 2022

Meet the Cast of Hellraiser

Subscribers indulging in Hellraiser this Friday will recognize Sense8 actor Jamie Clayton in the role of Pinhead, alongside another familiar face Brandon Flynn from 13 Reasons Why.

Below, we have listed the full cast of Hellraiser and their character names:

Odessa A’zion – Riley McKendry

– Riley McKendry Jamie Clayton – the Hell Priest

– the Hell Priest Adam Faison – Colin

– Colin Drew Starkey – Trevor

– Trevor Brandon Flynn – Matt McKendry

– Matt McKendry Aoife Hinds – Nora

– Nora Jason Liles – the Chatterer

– the Chatterer Yinka Olorunnife – the Weeper

– the Weeper Zachary Hing – the Asphyx

– the Asphyx Selina Lo – the Gasp

– the Gasp Kit Clarke – Joey

– Joey Vukasin Jovanovic – the Masque

– the Masque Goran Višnji? – Roland Voight

– Roland Voight Hiam Abbass – Serena Menaker

Entertainment Weekly reported the movie’s producers actually auditioned drag performer Gottmik for the role of Pinhead before Clayton after a design caught their eye on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Early Reviews for Hellraiser

Breaking free from the curse of current adaptations of old classics, Hulu’s Hellraiser is leading up to its premiere with positive reviews at its back.

One early reviewer stated Hellraiser “won’t disappoint” and claimed it was the best medicine for the franchise since Hellbound: Hellraiser II.

Another dubbed the new adaptation a “dramatic improvement” on the franchise’s previous entries spanning 23 years.

The new #Hellraiser is such a dramatic improvement on the last 23 years – I repeat, 23 YEARS – of Hellraiser movies, that it's kinda weird to realize that it's still only the fourth best movie in the series. — Bibbs: The Hands of Fate (@WilliamBibbiani) October 4, 2022

