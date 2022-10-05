On the heels of the successful Dahmer series from Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters comes the third installment of the Netflix docu-series Conversations with a Killer, but this time, it focuses on The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

Jeffrey Dahmer became known as the Milwaukee Cannibal after murdering seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991. The killer was later arrested in 1992 and sentenced to fifteen terms of life imprisonment. Dahmer served two years of that sentence before he was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

Helmed once again by docu-series runner Joe Berlinger, the Conversations with a Killer series returns with The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, featuring real-life footage of the serial killer, voice-recorded interviews, and discussions with people involved in his harrowing killing spree in an attempt to delve into his warped psyche.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes Release Date and Time

The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 7, 2022, on Netflix.

The third entry in the series arrives just seven months after the previous three-parter focusing on John Wayne Gacy.

New Netflix shows arrive at Midnight PT on the platform, and we have translated this air time for viewers around the world:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Conversations with a Killer Series

Joe Berlinger’s docu-series first aired on Netflix in 2019 with The Ted Bundy Tapes, offering a unique glimpse into the mind of the elusive killer that went on a rampage for years undetected.

A three-year gap was then in effect before The John Wayne Gacy Tapes arrived earlier this year in April, centering on the clown killer and the 33 victims he murdered in Chicago, Illinois.

The Conversations with a Killer series became popular with true-crime aficionados for its deep dive into over 100 hours of interviews and archival footage.

These three killers were focused on predominantly because there were a number of interviews conducted with them that translates well into a compelling documentary.

Word is still out on who the fourth chapter could be following, or if the series will end with the Milwaukee Cannibal.

What is the Netflix Documentary’s Episode Count?

The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will be aired over three episodes on the streaming platform.

All three parts will drop in tandem on October 7, and like previous episodes within this series, each installment will last approximately 60 minutes.

The episode count of Dahmer’s run matches the previous entry focusing on John Wayne Gacy, however, the first documentary of the series, The Ted Bundy Tapes, had four, hour-long episodes.

