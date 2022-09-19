Hunter X Hunter Volume 37 Release date and chapters explained

After October 2018, the Hunter X Hunter manga is coming back with its new volume, and fans are excited to see more work from the author after four years.

Nothing was known about the new volume of the manga until a post via the official Twitter account of Shonen Jump went viral. The post reads:

Volume 37 of “HUNTER x HUNTER” (written by Yoshihiro Togashi/list price 528 yen (tax included)) will be released on Friday, November 4th.

As the information about the 37th volume of the manga surfaced online, it received plenty of positive responses from fans. In fact, fans eagerly await to get their hands on the upcoming volume of one of the most read mangas of all time. Moreover, they are also excited to see the cover of the new volume because that’s also being created by the author, Yoshihiro Togashi.

Hunter X Hunter Volume 37 Chapters Explained

Almost all volumes of Hunter X Hunter consist of 10 chapters, and Volume 36, which the author released before the hiatus, had Chapter 371 to Chapter 380. The volume was released on October 4, 2018, and concluded on August 6, 2019.

Yoshihiro Togashi released Chapter 381 to Chapter 390 before going on his most extended break; however, the chapters are yet to be collected in a volume format and presented to fans. Below is the list of the previously released chapters that will be part of Hunter X Hunter Volume 37, which will release on November 4, 2022, in Japan:

Chapter 381- Predation

Chapter 382-Awakening

Chapter 383-Escape

Chapter 384-War

Chapter 385-Warning

Chapter 386-Hypothesis

Chapter 387-Recreation

Chapter 388-Reflection

Chapter 389-Curse

Chapter 390-Clash: Part 1

Unfortunately, no release date announcements have been made for the English-translated version of the upcoming volume.

The author has announced to bring some new chapters as well, but no release date has been revealed yet. So, hopefully, with the upcoming volume, we might get the news of the serialization of the new chapters as well.

