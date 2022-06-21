Whilst season 2 of I’m Quitting Heroing remains unconfirmed by EMT Squared, fans can look forward to two new special OVA episodes.

Despite having a significantly lower number of active subscribers than the likes of Crunchyroll, the HiDive platform is slowly becoming a major player in the anime streaming industry.

Across the 2022 spring anime slate, the service has simulcast the likes of Ya Boy Kongming, Lupin The Third, The Executioner and Her Way of Life and I’m Quitting Heroing, the latter of which is set to broadcast its season finale today, June 21st.

Despite season 2 of I’m Quitting Heroing currently remaining TBA by Studio EMT Squared, fans can look forward to two new OVA episodes – here’s everything you need to know.

Okay so, "I'm Quitting Heroing" has got to be the surprise anime for me this year.



These last few episodes have been great. — Constant Scribbles (Commissions Open!) (@C0nstantM0tion) June 21, 2022

Dune: Spice Wars | Multiplayer Trailer

Episode 12, the season finale of I’m Quitting Heroing, is scheduled to release via HiDive on Tuesday, June 21st.

The final episode will premiere from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Central Time – 12 AM

I’m Quitting Heroing season 2 renewal status

As previously noted, I’m Quitting Heroing has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2; however, there are actually two more episodes on the way from the first season.

That’s because two special unaired episodes from I’m Quitting Heroing season 1 are set to be included as part of the Blu-Ray DVD boxset, called “Remember, the Work Trip is First and Foremost a Learning Opportunity”.

The two boxsets will ship on June 24th and August 24th respectively, but HiDive has thankfully confirmed that the two additional episodes will be made available to stream worldwide on the aforementioned dates.

Back to the renewal status of I’m Quitting Heroing for season 2, which remains notably difficult to analyse. On the one hand, there is plenty of source material left to be adapted into more anime seasons.

Per Anime Geek, episode 12 is expected to completely cover the first light novel volume; the good news is that three LN volumes have been published in Japan, meaning there is enough source material for up to three full TV seasons.

Then we have popularity, which is again difficult to discern as the anime was simulcast on HiDive, a platform that has a significantly lower number of available subscribers than the likes of Crunchyroll. The series is currently scoring a 7/10 on IMDB, 3.7/5 on AnimePlanet and 7.13/10 on MyAnimeList, and is ranked 19th on AniTrendz ongoing fan polls.

Whilst these ratings are by no means high enough to guarantee a second season, it’s important to note that 29,000 reviews have been submitted on MAL with over 157,000 members. Interestingly, these are actually higher than the likes of A Couple of Cuckoos, Ascendance of a Bookworm and The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody from the 2022 Spring slate.

On the other hand, only one anime out of the 12 series that Studio EMT Squared has worked on have returned for a second season. The Tokyo-based studio is arguably best known for producing the Rainy Cocoa, Assassins Pride, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear and Drugstore in Another World series.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait and see whether Studio EMT Squared decide I’m Quitting Heroing is successful enough domestically to produce season 2; but the inclusion of two new episodes in the DVD boxset could give the series a notable boost come August.

I'm Quitting Heroing

Episode 11



Nah man this ain't cool I'm a mess.

Never had an anime fantasy, demon kings and all that nonsense, type series hit for me like this before lol pic.twitter.com/0QggVRcW9u — S???? (@Sayngelic) June 14, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]