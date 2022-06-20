What time will episode 12 of Healer Girl release on Crunchyroll and what do we know so far about the renewal status for season 2?

Another day at the end of the Spring anime slate, another series reaches its conclusion.

Today, June 20th, fans around the world are preparing to say goodbye to arguably the most wholesome show from the recent slate, Healer Girl.

However, the community are already looking ahead to the future and whilst Healer Girl season 2 has not yet been publicly confirmed, many are curious about the chances of Kana and co returning for another encore.

KAGUYA-SAMA: The season 3 finale will be extended to an hour-long episode

#healergirl is the embodiment of a well executed anime. You can’t deny their simplistic, well use of animation when it counts to see the work that is these healer girls singing their hearts out. Good cliffhanger to boot lol! — Cen (@Cenkazor) June 14, 2022

Fate/Grand Order | Ivan the Terrible Servant Introduction

Season 1 episode 12 of Healer Girl is scheduled to premiere around the world on Monday, June 20th.

As confirmed by the series’ page on Crunchyroll, episode 12 will release for online streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

Central European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Central Time – 12 AM

Healer Girl season 2: Renewal status explained

As previously noted, Healer Girl has not yet been renewed for season 2 and the fate of the series now likely depends on how successful Studio 3Hz deems the anime to be domestically in Japan.

This is because Healer Girl is a rather unique series in that it is an original production, i.e., there is not a light novel or manga series that it is adapted from, as are the vast majority of anime from the 2022 Spring slate.

A spin-off manga has actually started serialisation in Japan, but the lack of source material for a second anime season means that its renewal is in the precarious position of being entirely dependent on domestic success.

At the time of writing, Healer Girl is scoring an underwhelming 6.3/10 on IMDB, 3.4/5 on AnimePlanet 6.94/10 on MyAnimeList with just 3,500 reviews; ratings that are rarely seen in series that indeed return for another season. Moreover, the anime is currently rated as the 28th top series of the 2022 Spring slate on AniTrendz.

Then we have Studio 3Hz themselves; who will have to make the decision whether to invest the necessary resources into making season 2, or whether to ditch Healer Girl for other projects with a potential for higher returns.

“As for the animation, I don’t wanna say it’s bad or a downgrade but it definitely inferior to their other works, even when compared to Sora no Method which happen to be the studio’s first anime as well, it’s bland and let’s say it’s a bit “boring” but still, the animation is far better than the average anime show these days. Overall, I enjoy the show a lot, the first impression i got is giving me a good vibe. So if you enjoy a fantasy-esque slice of life i totally recommended this show.” – User Neo_Randomz, via MAL.

SCIENCE FELL IN LOVE: Will the hit anime series return for a third season?

New Healer Girl made me cry for a LONG time after the episode finished. Even if it doesn't get a Season 2 and it just wraps itself up next week, I'd highly recommend watching it. — K-BUL (Ky) – OPEN COMMISSIONS (@kbulart) June 13, 2022

The Tokyo-based studio has previously produced Celestial Method (2014), Dimension W (2016), Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online (2018) and A3 (2020). However, Studio 3Hz will also take charge of the upcoming second season of The Devil Is a Part-Timer, which is scheduled to premiere on July 14th, 2022.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer is arguably the most well-known series that the studio has worked on so far and a successful adaptation of Satoshi Wagahara’s original light novel series could propel them to future successes.

In all likelihood, Healer Girl will not take priority over The Devil Is a Part-Timer if the anime returns for a third season after the upcoming broadcast and considering the sheer number of potential manga series waiting to be adapted for TV, Healer Girl may slip down the pecking order again and again.

Fingers crossed that a second season of Healer Girl is announced after The Devil Is a Part-Timer concludes in a few months’ time, or at the very least, that we have a solid conclusion to season 1 later today, June 20th that fans can enjoy without the frustration of an open ending.

UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD: Yet another anime series will sit in Netflix Jail

Oh you see this Tweet?

How about watching Healer Girl?

This anime is a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/AVvPClD0Ax — Paddy (@TFD_Paddy) June 11, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]