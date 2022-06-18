The Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic season 3 finale will be extended for an hour long duration as special preview releases online.

As we move closer and closer toward the end of the Spring anime broadcasting slate, fans around the world are preparing themselves to say goodbye to some truly iconic shows.

Arguably the biggest finales of next week will be the conclusion of Spy x Family part 1 and Kaguya-sama season 3.

However, amazing news for fans of the latter series is spreading like wildfire online; the last broadcast of Kaguya-sama’s third season will be extended for an hour-long duration!

The Official English Dub of Kaguya Sama is such a gem??



Especially the Narrator! Mans literally having a blast as if it were an abridged series pic.twitter.com/RFJqZqP6kb — eppy (@epppyyy) June 12, 2022

Kaguya-sama season 3 finale extends runtime to one hour

The Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic season 3 finale has just been confirmed to be one hour long!

However, fans should note that this is not a single one-hour long episode and is in fact, two episodes edited together for a big finale following confirmation that season 3 consists of 13 total episodes.

The announcement was accompanied by a special preview video of the finale, a 2-minute 20-second video on the Aniplex YouTube channel which also featured some of the highlights from season 3 so far.

The video featured the tagline “Goodbye romantic comedy —— To all those in love. The legendary episode that dyed the world in love, finally animated.”

A new key visual was also shared, see end of next section.

Kaguya-sama season 3 finale: Release date and time

The season 3 finale of the Kaguya-sama anime series is scheduled to premiere on Friday, June 24th.

The extended runtime is not expected to alter the release on Crunchyroll, set for the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM

British Time – 5:30 PM

European Time – 6:30 PM

India Time – 10 PM

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM (June 25)

Australia Time – 2 AM (June 25)

The special final episode of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- will be two episodes streaming June 24th on Crunchyroll!



?More: https://t.co/gJLshq771Q pic.twitter.com/18epNQvynt — AnimeTV ???? (@animetv_jp) June 18, 2022

Where to read the manga series in English

As of June 18th, 265 chapters of the Kaguya-sama manga have been published in Japan, with a total of 26 total Tankobon volumes being launched domestically.

However, only 22 of those volumes are currently available in English, with volume 23 set to launch on August 2nd, 2022 – release dates for the remaining volumes remain TBA.

Physical volumes of the latest manga volume in English can be purchased through Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones and Bookshop.

Alternatively, the volume is also available to purchase in its digital format via Google Play, iBooks, Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble’s Nook.

KAGUYA-SAMA THIS WEEK IS SO GOOD MAN. THIS ANIME CONTINUES TO GET BETTER WITH EACH EPISODE. LITERALLY AS GOOD, IF NOT BETTER THAN THE MANGA. THANK YOU A-1 PICTURES. NEXT EPISODE WILL LITERALLY BE PEAK FICTION. PEAK ROMCOM ANIME. Y'ALL HAVE NO IDEA. I CAN'T WAIT. pic.twitter.com/JVZSUMqexR — RubyZiq | Fuck ||ft's (@RealRubyZiq) June 18, 2022

