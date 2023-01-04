Ireland Reid top cosplays - Mortal Kombat's Mileena to Lady Dimitrescu

Another year, another deep dive into the cosplay world, and this time, we check out the multi-talented Ireland Reid as we showcase her top cosplays to date.

Over the past three years, we may not have seen too many cosplayers displaying their stunning attire due to covid and events being canceled but thankfully, things are starting to look up for our incredibly talented and skilled pillars of the gaming community.

As conventions begin to make a comeback and geeks are finally able to showcase their best selves again, we take a look at one cosplayer in particular who has been making waves throughout the cosplay community. Welcome to the stage, Ireland Reid and a few of their best cosplays so far.

Who is Ireland Reid?

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, some of you may not have heard of Reid before so let’s get into her background. Ireland is an international costume designer, cosplayer, fitness model, and boudoir model. According to Everipedia, Ireland was raised in the Midwest but now resides in California.

When she’s not working hard with her company or cosplaying, Ireland enjoys playing games on Twitch, going to the gym, and looking after her cute pets. Of course. showing off her amazing cosplays comes high on her to-do list as she takes part in various comic cons all over the world. To keep up to date with Ireland, check out her Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok. Do be advised though that many images are NSFW.

Ireland Reid Cosplay

As any cosplayer will tell you, it takes an incredible amount of skill, talent and dedication to create any outfit. Most cosplayers also make all of their own costumes which adds even more time to their project. In Ireland’s case, she not only designs and stitches her own attire, but she also pulls it off with incredible ease.

Stepping into her many personas, Ireland has taken on some of gaming’s most iconic characters that include none other than Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village, Mortal Kombat’s Mileena, Marvels Betsy Braddock (Psylocke), Triss Merigold from The Witcher 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man and so many more!

Check out some of Ireland’s top cosplays below…

