A24 movies have accumulated an impeccable reputation for delivering out-of-the-box and thought-provoking narratives and we reveal where you can watch the studio’s latest feature, The Whale, and we confirm if it’s streaming.

Movie buffs got their first look at The Whale back at its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it received a six-minute standing ovation.

Directed by Mother and Black Swan auteur Darren Aronofsky, the psychological drama The Whale follows an English teacher who tries to connect with his now-distant teenage daughter.

Where to Watch The Whale – Release Date Confirmed

The Whale is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 9, 2022, when it will debut as a theater exclusive.

This means the only place you’ll be able to watch the film this weekend will be in your local cinema.

It’s taken almost two years for The Whale to reach the public, after filming began back in March 2021 and wrapped one month later.

Is it Streaming?

No, The Whale will not be streaming on any platform during its theatrical release and there’s a chance it won’t reach a platform for a while.

A24 previously had a first window deal with Showtime, which brought the company’s projects to that platform exclusively.

However, A24’s deal expired back on November 1 and it is unconfirmed if that deal has been extended. Considering the company’s past relationship with Showtime, it’s very possible that The Whale will come to Showtime eventually.

If Showtime is not an option, The Whale could also land on HBO Max, after the platform added almost 30 A24 to its catalog.

Introducing The Whale Cast

This A24 feature has put The Mummy star Brendan Fraser back in Hollywood’s spotlight for his unmatched performance as the protagonist.

Joining him in the lineup is Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink and The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton.

Below, we have included the full cast list from The Whale:

Brendan Fraser – Charlie

– Charlie Sadie Sink – Ellie

– Ellie Jacey Sink – Young Ellie

– Young Ellie Hong Chau – Liz

– Liz Ty Simpkins – Thomas

– Thomas Samantha Morton – Mary

– Mary Sathya Sridharan – Dan

