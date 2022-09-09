Is Adar Actually Sauron? New Rings of Power Identity Explained

LOTR: The Rings of Power Episode 3 showed us a blurry glimpse of a mysterious person who was greeted by the Orcs respectfully. Undoubtedly, he is a bad guy in the TV series, and from the beginning of the show, fans have been hearing the name of the merciless villain Sauron, who killed Galadriel’s brother. So, everyone’s wondering if Adar is Sauron. Well, we are here to discuss the identity of the newcomer.

The latest episode of The Rings of Power was an action-packed and blood-soaked episode as it introduced us to the Orcs who would do anything to dig the tunnels for themselves so that they could prevent coming across humans and sunlight. And for this, they have also captured Arondir and some of his allies.

Who is Adar in The Rings of Power, and is he Sauron?

Before proceeding, we would like to clarify that there is no character named Adar in the source material of The Rings of Power – J. R. R. Tolkien’s novels. In fact, Adar was created by the showrunners specifically for the show. Also, as per the Elvish dictionary, Adar means father, so it’s pretty evident that the Orc army sees their leader as a father figure.

The third episode of The Rings of Power showed Galadriel realizing that Sauron’s Sigil is the entire map of Southern lands, and that’s where the Orcs are building their escape channels. Well, that’s where Adar is working on his plan as of now, so Galadriel may travel to the Southern lands and come across both Adar and Arondir (If he stays alive until then).

Episode 3: We're introduced to the iconic Isildur, the mesmerizing beauty of Numenor, and a shadowy Adar – ruler of the Orcs. The last 8 minutes are adrenaline pumping and leave us with a gut-wrenching cliff hanger…

It just keeps getting better. I'm all in. #RingsOfPower



It just keeps getting better. I’m all in. #RingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/vSKah1KhRK — Tiare Turang Holm (@TiarePalau) September 9, 2022

Several theories suggest that there are possibilities of Adar being Sauron, but the early leaks by a trusted Twitter user have already confirmed that Adar is not Sauron; instead, he is a corrupted Elf who heads an army of Orcs. The same account has also stated that we may also witness a face-off between the actual Sauron and Adar in further episodes.

Even though we haven’t yet got a clear shot of Adar, we already know that the British Actor Joseph Mawle plays the role on the show. The actor is famously known for portraying Benjen Stark in Game of Thrones.

Moreover, several characters (Including Theo, Halbrand, and the Meteor Man) in the show have the possibility of getting revealed as Sauron. So, let’s not get impatient and enjoy each episode of the show until the biggest twist unravels.

