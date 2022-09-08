Who is Patty Guggenheim portraying in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Created by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is ruling over the hearts of fans worldwide. Each episode of the TV show introduces us to several new characters. For instance, the first episode introduced us to Ginger Gonzaga, while the second and third episodes came with Holden Holliway, Dennis Bukowski, and Augustus Pugliese. Following the same pattern, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 brings Donny Blaze and Madisynn into the picture.

This post talks about the character that the actress Patty Guggenheim is playing in the TV Series. Besides this, we will also talk about the events that occurred in the latest episode.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Who is Madisynn in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 kicks off showing a magician named Donny Blaze who, during a magic show, accidentally sends a woman to another realm. Fortunately, the woman escapes this dangerous realm and appears at Wong’s place at Kamar Taj, Kathmandu, through a portal. The woman is no one other than Patty Guggenheim’s Madisynn.

The character was again seen in the courtroom when Wong and Jen Walters were trying to prove that Donny Blaze doesn’t have a license to perform magic in front of the public because that’s illegal as per American Law.

For anyone who’s curious, Madisynn is a character that was created solely for the TV show, so no Madisynn exists in the Marvel comics. Also, it’s safe to say that Madisynn won’t play any crucial role in the story moving forward.

Besides this, the actress playing the role of Madisynn is from a comedy background, and she is known for her performances in Comedy Central, The Middle, and more. So, it’s no surprise that her comedic Madisynn element landed so well with fans. That said, Patty Guggenheim’s portrayal of Madisynn was definitely entertaining, and her dialogues will surely motivate a lot of memes on Twitter.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 – A Brief Recap

Donny Blaze sends Madisynn to Kamar Taj, and the Sorcerer Supreme Wong is not at all happy to meet her. Later, Wong decides to take Donny to court as according to him, Donny is using the mystic arts to perform cheap human tricks that too without any license.

Wong and She-Hulk could not prove anything in the courtroom, so the judge kept the decision on hold. However, during his next magic show, Donny opens the wrong portal, bringing several demons to the location. So, left with no option, he goes to Wong seeking his help.

The Sorcerer Supreme agreed to help but not without She-Hulk. So, both of the Superpowered individuals successfully fight the demons and throw them out of the Universe. Simultaneously, with all these important events, the episode also shows She-Hulk going on several dates with several men.