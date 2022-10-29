Is All Quiet On The Western Front a true story?

Generally, films or TV series following a patriotic/war niche are based on true-life events, and fans wonder if that’s the case with Netflix‘s latest film, All Quiet on the Western Front. Well, here’s everything you must know about it.

A German Veteran of World War I named Erich Maria Remarque wrote a book titled All Quite on the Western Front, which is the source material for the film. It tells the story of some soldiers who are traumatized after seeing the happenings during WWI. Due to this, they find it difficult to fit into society as civilians after returning to their families.

Is Netflix’s film All Quiet on the Western Front a true story?

Yes, All Quiet on the Western Front is based on real-life events; however, there’s more to it. While several instances or events of the film are based on actual events, mainly around World War I, the characters are totally fictional.

The author, Erich Maria Remarque, was a former soldier in WWI, so whatever happens with the characters in the film is absolutely true, as Eric has experienced everything during the War. The book focuses on the main character, Paul Baumer, who became a soldier for a short period at the age of 18. The historical approach has not been shown in detail, and neither the date nor the day of the showcased events has been mentioned in the film.

Moreover, nothing has been disclosed about which battle is being fought because the storytelling has been done from Paul’s point of view and not from the author’s. The character spent most of his time as a soldier in the trenches, and that’s where the movie kept its focus. Rather than highlighting the significant events of the War or glorifying them, the book and the film show the horrors that a soldier faced while fighting in the trenches.

Interestingly, the latest film is not the first live-action adaptation, as two more films came out based on the book in 1930 and 1979, respectively.