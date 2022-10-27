**Warning – Spoilers Ahead for Cabinet of Curiosities**

The fourth entry in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has been compared to an episode of Black Mirror and we reveal if the beauty line Alo Glo is a real product.

The Outside welcomes cast members Kate Micucci, Martin Starr, and Dan Stevens as the ‘Alo Glo Man,’ supplying a Black Mirror-styled look at beauty on the outside.

Created by del Toro, the horror anthology series is based on one of the filmmaker’s short story and each episode focuses on a unique tale. Joined by eight directors, Cabinet of Curiosities stars Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and more.

The Outside Recap

After testing Alo Glo at the Secret Santa party, Stacey instantly discovers that she is allergic and returns home defeated.

During that night and unable to sleep, Stacey goes downstairs to watch some television and is greeted by an ad for Alo Glo presented by Dan Stevens’ host.

Stacey enters into a dreamlike state where she believes the host is talking directly to her, encouraging her to buy the product in bulk.

Stevens’ character also tries to reassure Stacey that the itching is all part of the process, which leads her down a tormented path toward what she perceives is beauty.

Is Alo Glo a Real Product?

No, the beauty line from Alo Glo is not a product you can buy in the real world, therefore, it is a brand created just for the show.

The various creams are presented within a royal blue box, and from the kit Stacey and her work colleagues are given at the party, it looks like you get five products in the box, including what looks like a bath bomb.

Advertised as the magic product for porcelain skin, the Alo Glo presenters went on to list the side effects of the product, including change of mood, stiff joints, hallucinations, fear of intimacy, lack of independent thought or opinion, and more – a line designed as satire.

Cabinet of Curiosities Episode Guide and Release Schedule

Cabinet of Curiosities is confirmed to have eight episodes in total and the anthology is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Netflix.

Two episodes will be shown every night between October 25 and October 28, which will encourage millions to tune in each evening for an exhilarating story.

Below we have outlined the show’s full release schedule:

Episode 1: Lot 36 – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Episode 2: Graveyard Rats – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Episode 3: The Outside – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 4: The Autopsy – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 5: Pickman’s Model – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Episode 6: Dreams in the Witch House – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Episode 7: The Murmuring – Friday, October 28, 2022

Episode 8: The Viewing – Friday, October 28, 2022

Cabinet of Curiosities is now streaming on Netflix.

