Movies & Television

Netflix's Cabinet of Curiosities Age Rating and Parents' Guide Explored

By Jo Craig

Hannah Galway in episode “The Murmuring” screaming in Cabinet of Curiosities
Cabinet of Curiosities - Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2022

Known for his delve into fantasy horror, Guillermo del Toro has always left most of his scares up to the viewer’s imagination, but we take a look at the age rating and parents’ guide for Netflix’s Cabinet of Curiosities to see if it’s suitable for a younger audience.

The director has supplied some kid-friendly features in the past, including Hellboy and Pacific Rim, but Pan’s Labyrinth, for example, may look like a fantasy horror for kids, but its suggestive themes earned it its 15 certificate.

Created by del Toro, the horror anthology series is based on one of the filmmaker’s short story and each episode focuses on a unique tale. Joined by eight directors, Cabinet of Curiosities stars Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and more.

Hot Skull | Date Announcement | Netflix

BridTV
11445
Hot Skull | Date Announcement | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MtBCWqf4Bc4/hqdefault.jpg
1124124
1124124
center
32600

Cabinet of Curiosities Age Rating

Cabinet of Curiosities has been issued with an 18 certificate, meaning the contents are unsuitable for children under the age of 18.

The United States has also issued the series with a TV-MA rating, outlining the show is only suitable for mature audiences.

These ratings were issued to address the strong language, graphic violence, nudity, gore, smoking, and substance abuse.

Cabinet of Curiosities – Cr. Netflix, YouTube.

Cabinet of Curiosities Parents’ Guide – Is it for Kids?

It’s pretty safe to say Cabinet of Curiosities is 100% not for kids, indicated right off the bat by the 18 certificate.

The above only outlined the main aspects that awarded its rating, but there are also images of dead bodies, scenes where people are burned alive, demons, and an abundance of what many call “terrifying scenes” present.

The gore is an important aspect to focus on when discussing the parents’ guide, as it’s much less restrained due to the show’s higher rating. This means a lot of scenes include significant violence with bloodshed.

In summary, Cabinet of Curiosities is not content suitable for children, but rather scary stories for adults to watch at the witching hour.

Cabinet of Curiosities – Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2022

Cabinet of Curiosities Episode Guide and Release Schedule

Cabinet of Curiosities is confirmed to have eight episodes in total and the anthology is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Netflix.

Two episodes will be shown every night between October 25 and October 28, which will encourage millions to tune in each evening for an exhilarating story.

Below we have outlined the show’s full release schedule:

  • Episode 1: Lot 36 – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Episode 2: Graveyard Rats – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Episode 3: The Outside – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
  • Episode 4: The Autopsy – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
  • Episode 5: Pickman’s Model – Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • Episode 6: Dreams in the Witch House – Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • Episode 7: The Murmuring – Friday, October 28, 2022
  • Episode 8: The Viewing – Friday, October 28, 2022
Cabinet of Curiosities – Cr. Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Cabinet of Curiosities is now streaming on Netflix.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know