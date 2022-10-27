What Does Onion Snow Mean from Cabinet of Curiosities' The Outside?
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is already four episodes deep, with more arriving today, and we explain what the meaning of ‘onion snow’ is from Episode 4, The Outside.
The Outside welcomes cast members Kate Micucci, Martin Starr, and Dan Stevens as the ‘Alo Glo Man,’ supplying a Black Mirror-styled look at beauty on the outside.
Created by del Toro, the horror anthology series is based on one of the filmmaker’s short story and each episode focuses on a unique tale. Joined by eight directors, Cabinet of Curiosities stars Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and more.
What Does Onion Snow Mean?
Martin Starr’s character Keith drops the term ‘onion snow’ referring to the weather outside and it’s actually an agricultural term.
The term was coined in the American state of Pennsylvania, particularly in the Dutch culture, and refers to the snowfall that occurs after the planting of spring onions around the time of sprouting.
The snowfall marks the end of the Spring season and is characterized by its light snow that melts rather quickly.
Since the term is rooted in Pennsylvania, it suggests that the suburbs seen in The Outside are located within this state.
The Outside Reviews
Cabinet of Curiosities Episode 4 has gone down a treat with fans, who have praised the original story and direction from Ana Lily Amirpour.
Comparing it to an entry of Black Mirror, many have called this episode the most disturbing of the lot so far.
Netflix social Jarett Wieselman also told viewers that they were “not prepared for the performance Dan Stevens gives.”
