As if there weren’t enough movies to watch this weekend, Apple TV+ has a rom-com to contest with the double-bill horror release in cinemas right now. We reveal if the actor, Ana de Armas, is wearing a wig in the movie Ghosted, see what fans are saying about the hairpiece, and introduce you to the cast of the feature.

We previously revealed the filming locations used to bring the Apple TV project to life, including the famous Exorcist steps that the leads ran up.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, the rom-com action-adventure movie, Ghosted, follows Cole and Sadie who establish a romantic connection before the former finds out that his crush is actually a secret agent.

Is Ana de Armas wearing a wig in Ghosted?

Yes, Ana de Armas is sporting a wig in the movie Ghosted, which has been criticized just as much as the entire movie.

De Armas’ natural hair is much shorter and darker than the dirty blonde palette shown in the character’s wig.

Most would think that the wig was temporary, considering de Armas’ character is a secret agent, however, the actor sports the wig for the entire movie.

Twitter trolls Ana de Armas’ wig

Despite Ghosted receiving negative reviews for the story and direction, most of the shade from movie buffs is being thrown toward de Armas’ wig.

One Twitter user, ‘OllyDyche,’ stated the movie was just as bad as the actor’s wig and called the project a “forgettable romp.”

Another post from ‘philsadelphia’ compared de Armas’ bulky wig to the one worn by Nikki Reed’s, Rosalie, in the Twilight film series.

Meet the cast of Ghosted

The pairing of Marvel star Chris Evans with his former Knives Out co-star, Ana de Armas, was championed by movie buffs – despite their on-screen connection being criticized.

As if the lead duo wasn’t A-list enough, Ghosted is rife with cameos from Ryan Reynolds to Evans’ MCU co-stars, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Adrien Brody also makes an appearance as the main antagonist, making this a stacked cast for the Apple TV project:

Below, we have included the full cast list for Ghosted:

Chris Evans – Cole Turner

– Cole Turner Ana de Armas – Sadie Rhodes|

– Sadie Rhodes| Adrien Brody – Leveque

– Leveque Mike Moh – Wagner

– Wagner Tate Donovan – Dad

– Dad Amy Sedaris – Mom

– Mom Lizze Broadway – Mattie Turner

– Mattie Turner Mustafa Shakir – Monte Jackson

– Monte Jackson Anthony Mackie – Sam’s grandson

– Sam’s grandson John Cho – the Leopard

– the Leopard Sebastian Stan – God

– God Ryan Reynolds – Jonas

– Jonas Anna Deavere Smith – Claudia Yates

– Claudia Yates Tim Blake Nelson – Borislov

– Borislov Tiya Sircar – Patti

– Patti Marwan Kenzari – Marco

– Marco Stephen Park – Utami

– Utami Humza Shabazz – the announcer

– the announcer Israel Vaughn – Martin

– Martin Burn Gorman – English cabbie

– English cabbie Victoria Kellher – Edna

– Edna Jordan Blair Brown – Joann

– Joann Zane Shaw – Rock-aoke patron

– Rock-aoke patron Stephanie Weis – Maitre D’

– Maitre D’ Dexter Fletcher – Raoul

