The maggots are rising this weekend in cinemas and we introduce you to Gabrielle Echols, who plays Bridget in Evil Dead Rise, and the rest of the cast involved.

Fans of the horror franchise were previously hoping to catch a peak at original Ash Williams actor, Bruce Campbell, in this chapter, and we discussed his involvement.

Directed by Lee Cronin and produced by original Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth overall installment in the horror franchise, following sisters who discover a mysterious, ancient book hidden in an apartment building that soon unleashes terror.

Meet Gabrielle Echols, Bridget from Evil Dead Rise

Gabrielle Echols is a new kid on the block within the film industry since her career only began in 2021.

Echols debuted in the 2021 sci-fi, Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandie Newton, playing Titch.

Now, in her second role, Echols plays Bridget in Evil Dead Rise, who is one of Ellie’s children and sister to Danny and Kassie.

Bridget has to watch her mother and sister to Beth become possessed by the Kandarian demon.

Echols has amassed over 2000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly promotes her projects and personal photos.

Evil Dead Rise Cast

Lily Sullivan from Jungle and The Other Guys fame is fulfilling her first role in the horror franchise, playing protagonist Beth, alongside Alyssa Sutherland from Netflix’s Vikings.

Billy Reynolds-McCarthy and Morgan Davies are also included in the neat cast list, as well as young actors Nell Fisher and Tai Wano.

Below, we have included the cast list of Evil Dead Rise that we know so far:

Alyssa Sutherland – Ellie

– Ellie Lily Sullivan – Beth

– Beth Gabrielle Echols – Bridget

– Bridget Nell Fisher – Kassie

– Kassie Mia Challis as Jessica

as Jessica Tai Wano – Scott

– Scott Jayden Daniels – Gabriel

Where to watch Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise was released on Friday, April 21, 2023, in cinemas worldwide and the only place to watch it this weekend will be in your local theater as it’s a cinema exclusive.

The horror is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which means Evil Dead Rise will eventually arrive on the streaming service, HBO Max.

Following the pattern of most movies, the horror will honor a 45 to 90-day window as a cinema exclusive before arriving on a streaming platform, therefore, we can expect Evil Dead Rise to appear on HBO Max during the summer.

Evil Dead Rise is now in theatres worldwide.

