Andor Episode 4 took viewers on a trip to the scenic planet of Aldhani in order for Luthen to introduce Cassian to the rebels. Speaking of planets, fans believe Andor is a planet in itself in Star Wars lore and we explain why the surname sounds familiar.

Aldhani also introduced the team of rebels working under Luthen, including leader Vel, who had a lot of work convincing the team that Cassian was kosher. Luthen also had his hands full posing as a jovial antique dealer in order to cover passing rebel intelligence to Mon Mothma while her new driver was present. Officer Karn was also booted out of the security division and forced to return home to his mother.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Is Andor a Planet in Star Wars?

No, Andor is not a planet within the Star Wars lore and fans are likely confusing Cassian’s surname with the popular planet and moon, Endor.

A number of die-hard Star Wars fans have wasted no time in correcting Andor viewers on the correct spelling of Cassian’s titular surname.

Since some have retained the title Endor from previous Star Wars entries, they are convinced the Disney Plus series is titled Endor instead of Andor.

Disappointed to learn the new Star Wars show is Andor, not Endor, and thus has no Ewoks. Just in case anyone else had their hopes up. — Sheli Pratt-McHugh (@shelitwits) September 24, 2022

Endor and the Forest Moon

Endor, or Tana, is a gigantic cyan gas planet that lay in the shadow of the more popular Forest Moon of Endor.

Ewoks inhabited the orbiting forest moon and fans will remember its lush location during the Return of the Jedi.

The planet of Endor appeared in a number of Star Wars games and novelizations, while the forest moon was home to the Battle of Endor and subsequently became the more iconic location in history.

This was Endor. Star Wars used to be beautiful. And the Ewoks were cute. Now it’s only ugly with endless brutality and suffering pic.twitter.com/STwBKiApgz — Skysong263 ? (@skysong263) September 23, 2022

Episode 5 Preview

Andor Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Episode 5 of Andor will see Cassian get up to speed with the rebels’ heist plan to steal the Imperial’s payroll, including learning the Aldhani phrasebook.

The rebels are taking a huge gamble allowing Cassian on board trusting in Luthen’s judgment and we’ll see how he gels with his teammates.

While the heist is being orchestrated, we’ll see how Mon Mothma handles the political side knowing she is part of the rebellion and we’ll likely see how that dinner plays out.

Elsewhere, Officer Karn previously got a slap and a hug from his presumably estranged mother and we’ll possibly find out a little about his past while he’s licking his wounds.

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

