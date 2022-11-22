**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

The Star Wars prequel series has become the last show standing when it comes to television titans this winter and we confirm if Andor Season 2 has been renewed and provide a plot preview for the season finale.

The penultimate Episode 11, titled Daughter of Ferrix, saw Cassian and Melshi parting ways on Niamos after the former heard of Maarva’s death, Mon Mothma is considering something treacherous to solve her financial issues, and Luthen is now on the Imperial’s radar after making a spectacular escape.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Is Andor Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, Andor has already been renewed for Season 2 by Disney Plus, as both Seasons 1 and 2 were announced simultaneously.

The spin-off series was announced in 2018 during Bob Iger’s Disney quarterly earnings call, with Diego Luna attached to reprise his Rogue One role from the outset.

As for Season 3, however, fans may be disappointed to learn that Andor will only have two seasons – covering the run-up to Rogue One – which is why both seasons were green-lit together.

Andor Season 2 Release Window

Showrunner Tony Gilroy announced at Disney Plus’ virtual TCA press day, via Deadline, that Andor Season 2 will begin production this month, November 2022.

Gilroy also confirmed that filming for Season 2 would not end until August 2023, which extinguishes any hope of the sophomore season premiering next year.

Considering Season 1 began filming in December 2020 and took two years to premiere, we can also apply this pattern to Season 2 with Gilroy’s confirmation.

This means fans should expect Andor Season 2’s release window to be in mid-to-late 2024.

How Many Episodes are in Andor Season 2?

Andor was previously confirmed to have 24 episodes in full, spanning two seasons, which means Season 2 will have 12 episodes – the same as its predecessor run.

There’s a chance we may get a triple-bill premiere again when Season 2 does debut, and it is then expected to settle down into releasing one episode per week.

Season 1 offered a trio of directors who helmed different blocks of episodes, including Toby Haynes, Susanna White, and Benjamin Caron, and these auteurs may return for Season 2. There’s also a chance that Andor may hire a new group of directors to deliver the next twelve episodes, perhaps including The Mandalorian’s Bryce Dallas Howard.

Andor Season 2 Timeline

In addition to confirming the prequel’s 24-episode run, Andor’s Season 2 timeline was also mapped out for Star Wars fans.

The entirety of Andor covers a five-year period, and Season 1 already took up one year of that expanse.

The next 12 episodes in Season 2 will span the remaining four years leading up to the events of Rogue One.

At the TCA press day, Gilroy also confirmed that the team would be shooting Season 2 in blocks of four – three episodes each – with each block representing one year.

Andor Season Finale – Episode 12 Plot Preview

Andor Episode 12’s release date is Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Episode 11 left many characters with Ferrix in their crosshairs, as Cassian is expected to return to the planet for Maarva’s funeral.

Luthen, the ISB, and Karn are all expected to return to Ferrix too, hoping to catch Cassian for different reasons, and this promises to be a heart-racing confrontation.

Gilroy also confirmed to Radio Times that despite the narrative running into Season 2, Season 1 does have a definitive ending:

“It could exist as the 12 episodes and we could have stopped. We could have left it there… It has an ending. We call this the education of Cassian Andor. In a way, by the time we get to the end of [episode] 12, he will have been on quite an odyssey from the sort of disillusioned, cynical roach that we met in the beginning.”

