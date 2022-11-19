Theory: Is Luthen Rael a Jedi, Sith, or Kyle Katarn in Andor?

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

In addition to the endless action-packed scenes and sophisticated writing featured on Disney Plus’ prequel series, we’ve also received a number of new characters and we take a deep dive into the question: who is Luthen in Andor.

Season 1 is coming to a close next week but Star Wars fans will be glad to hear that Season 2 has already been green-lit.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Who is Luthen in Andor?

Luthen Rael is a human rebel working under the cover of a Coruscant antique dealer during the Galactic Empire’s reign and he’s played by Stellan Skarsgård.

Known as the codename ‘axis’ by the ISB, Luthen has an impressive network working for the rebellion, including Senator Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera, Anto Kreegyr, and ISB mole Lonni Jung.

In addition to donning some of the best coats in the galaxy, Luthen also pilots a custom-built fondor haulcraft, designed as a well-fuelled escape pod should interrogation arrive.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Is Luthen a Jedi?

Without knowing much about Luthen’s back story, theories have begun to emerge that the rebel is an ex-Jedi.

Aside from Luthen’s room full of Jedi artifacts, from Starkiller’s Sith Stalker armor to Padme’s headpiece, Luthen is also in possession of an object that’s exclusively for Jedi.

Back in Episode 4, Luthen gave Cassian his blue kyber crystal as collateral and we know that these crystals are attuned to the force, power lightsabers, and share a deep bond with their Jedi knight – and Luthen seemed pretty attached to it.

Word of Luthen being a Sith has also surfaced on social media, with many tapping into the character’s lean towards the traits of a dark side user.

After the character’s moving monologue in Episode 11, some fans are also speculating that Luthen is a grey Jedi – someone who doesn’t follow the Jedi code but also hasn’t been seduced by the dark side.

I doubt this is where they are going, but getting some real grey Jedi vibes from Luthen in #Andor episode 10. Fantastic episode. I had to rewatch immediately. — Aaron Johnson (@aaron53207) November 9, 2022

Luthen’s Lightsaber

When Luthen visits Saw Gerrera in Episode 11, he is searched on entry and it’s revealed that he carries a walking stick that actually looks like a lightsaber.

The supposed lightsaber has a more rustic design than the flashy handles we’re used to seeing in Star Wars media, but this could suggest that Luthen is an Old Republic Jedi.

Since Luthen is attached to his kyber crystal, it would explain how he is able to power a lightsaber, if his stick turns out to be one.

#Andor spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Luthen is either a Jedi or a Sith. Im guessing Jedi. He literally was carrying a light saber when checked by Saw's guys. And it looked like the oldest one ever. They had no idea what it was because "Jedi are all but extinct" at this moment. pic.twitter.com/q0HsUK1in8 — Steffan Piper ?? (@sebbyraines) November 16, 2022

Theory: Is Luthen Rael Actually Kyle Katarn?

Finally, another theory surrounding Luthen’s real identity points to the dealer being Sulon rebel Kyle Katarn.

The force-sensitive human served as an operative in the rebellion before becoming a Jedi of the New Jedi Order and later joining the Jedi High Council.

Despite being a significant member of the rebellion, there’s one major issue of continuity when it comes to Luthen being Kyle Katarn, and that’s the year in which Andor takes place.

Katarn wasn’t born until 23 BBY and Andor takes place during 5 BBY, making it an impossibility for Katarn to be alive during the events of Andor and Rogue One – unless Tony Gilroy is not playing by canon.

What if Luthen is Kyle Katarn? #Andor — Matt (@MattNT11) November 16, 2022

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 has 12 episodes in its count and the second season will also have 12 episodes.

The first season took place over the span of a year and season two is confirmed to take place over four years, leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: One Way Out – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11: Daughter of Ferrix – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Save the Rebellion! Save the dream. Learn more about the Rebel fighter in this Saw Gerrera 101. #Andor is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LbkIloKBlW — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 17, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all