After witnessing the spectacle that is the new Blue Beetle trailer, fans are convinced this will be the underdog project of the DCU. We reveal if Big Belly Burger is a real fast food joint and introduce you to the cast of the DC movie.

Comic book fans have been treated this week to a flurry of new trailers in Blue Beetle, Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Marvel’s Secret Invasion, which may end up including Super Skrulls.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto with a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the superhero movie, Blue Beetle, is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, following college graduate, Jaime Reyes, who comes to possess a Scarab relic of foreign biotechnology that grants him the powers of the titular mantle.

Is Big Belly Burger a real fast food chain?

No, Big Belly Burger is sadly not a fast food chain in the real world, but instead, it’s DC Comics’ go-to joint in the comic-book universe.

The burger place was created by writer John Byrne for the 1988 comic, Adventures of Superman, and was inspired by the real-world chain, Bob’s Big Boy.

Big Belly Burger is described as one of the largest fast food chains found in the United States within DC narratives and was later bought by LexCorp.

Promoting its mascot of a red-haired man with a beard and glasses – modeled after Byrne and writer Andy Helfer – the burger place boasts its signature items: The Belly Buster, The Belly Bloater, The Belly Flop, and The Cheesemeister Deluxe with a Chocorrific milkshake.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products previously partnered with Wonderland Restaurants in order to release a real-life Big Belly hamburger within its own Mother Box, in order to promote Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Other DC projects Big Belly Burger has appeared in

The most notable live-action project that Big Belly Burger has appeared in is the Arrowverse, featuring regularly in The CW shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

The fast food chain has also appeared regularly in the comic books belonging to Superman, Booster Gold, the Son of Vulcan limited series, Starman, and more.

Big Belly Burger has further appeared in video games such as DC Universe Online, Batman: Arkham Origins, and Lego Dimensions.

Meet the Blue Beetle cast

Cobra Kai fans will immediately recognize Miguel Diaz actor, Xolo Maridueña, in the leading role, alongside small screen name, George Lopez.

Veteran actor, Susan Sarandon, will be playing the movie’s main antagonist, Victoria Kord, alongside Raoul Max Trujillo’s Conrad Carapax.

Below, we have included the full list of actors performing in the Blue Beetle movie:

Xolo Maridueña – Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle

– Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle Adriana Barraza – Nana

– Nana Damián Alcázar – Alberto Reyes

– Alberto Reyes Elpidia Carrillo – Rocio Reyes

– Rocio Reyes Bruna Marquezine – Jenny Kord

– Jenny Kord Raoul Max Trujillo – Carapax the Indestructible Man

– Carapax the Indestructible Man Susan Sarandon – Victoria Kord

– Victoria Kord George Lopez – Rudy

– Rudy Belissa Escobedo – Milagro Reyes

– Milagro Reyes Harvey Guillén – Dr. Sanchez

Blue Beetle will be released in theatres on August 18, 2023.

