Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion will be the first Marvel series of Phase 5 and we introduce you to the villain, Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, alongside the rest of the confirmed cast members.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics story arc of the same name, the spy thriller miniseries, Secret Invasion, follows former S.H.I.E.L.D. director, Nick Fury, who must manage Earth’s imminent infiltration of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls.

Who is Marvel’s Gravik?

Gravik is an original character created for the MCU who has no prior appearance in Marvel Comics.

Serving as the villain of Secret Invasion, Gravik is known to be the leader of an extremist Skrull faction responsible for orchestrating the extraction of Earth’s resources.

Gravik will be a direct adversary to Nick Fury and Talos in the Disney Plus series and possesses the powers of shapeshifting and Skrull physiology.

Since Gravik can shapeshift, proven by his ability to extend his tendril-like arm in the trailer, many Marvel fans believe Gravik is the MCU’s version of Super Skrull.

Super Skrull, or Kl’rt, appeared in Marvel Comics as an enemy to the Fantastic Four hailing from Tarnax IV.

Meet Kingsley Ben-Adir

British actor, Kingsley Ben-Adir, began his credited career back in 2012 within the movie, City Slacker, and also appeared in a small role in 2013’s World War Z.

Ben-Adir has since starred in some of television’s biggest shows, including Vera, The OA, and Peaky Blinders, as well as recent shows The Comey Rule and High Fidelity.

In addition to Secret Invasion, Ben-Adir also has an upcoming role in the highly-anticipated and colorful Barbie movie, as well as an untitled Bob Marley biopic.

Meet the cast of Secret Invasion

Marvel fans are excited to welcome back MCU veterans Samuel L. Jackson as Nicky Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hilll and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos.

Three A-list actors are also receiving their MCU debut in the Disney Plus series: Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and the aforementioned Ben-Adir.

Dermot Mulroney is also rumored to play President Ritson, and Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Charlayne Woodard, Samuel Adewunmi, and Katie Finneran have also been cast in unnamed roles for now.

Below, we have included the confirmed cast list for Secret Invasion:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

as Nick Fury Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

as Talos Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

as Maria Hill Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

as Gravik Emilia Clarke as G’iah

as G’iah Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth

as Sonya Falsworth Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes

as James “Rhodey” Rhodes Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on June 21, 2023, on Disney Plus.

