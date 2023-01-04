Movies & Television

Is Bruce Campbell in Evil Dead Rise?

By Jo Craig

STARZ' Ash vs Evil Dead At New York Comic Con
Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for STARZ

Fans of classic horrors Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness are being treated to another installment in the franchise this year and we confirm if the original actor, Bruce Campbell, is in Evil Dead Rise.

The installment was originally planned to release straight to HBO Max, however, the horror will now receive a theatre run starting on April 21, 2023.

Directed by Lee Cronin and produced by original Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth overall installment in the horror franchise, following sisters who discover a mysterious, ancient book hidden in an apartment building that soon unleashes terror.

No, Bruce Campbell will not be in Evil Dead Rise, as confirmed by the actor back in 2021.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Campbell stated he would not be in the movie:

“I won’t be appearing in it, no. I’ll be in the upcoming Evil Dead game, which I think is due for February 2022. I just finished the voice for that. The nice thing is, your voice doesn’t age as much as your body, so I can milk that for a few more years.”

Campbell’s character, Ash Williams, failed to make a cameo in the 2013 reboot as well, which is added confirmation that he will not appear in this installment.

Instead, the actor will serve as an executive producer on the fifth film. 

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for STARZ

Is Evil Dead Rise a Sequel?

No, Evil Dead Rise is not considered to be a sequel to the 2013 reboot, Evil Dead.

Instead, the film is a stand-alone narrative within the horror franchise, similar to how the Annabelle doll reappears in different people’s lives but their story is not directly connected to previous ones.

There were originally plans to make sequels to the 2013 reboot as well as 1992’s Army of Darkness and have them cross over, however, these plans were eventually shelved. 

Meet the Cast of Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise features a number of new faces on the acting scene, comprising young talent including Reminiscence’s Gabrielle Echols and Shortland Street’s Jayden Daniels.

Additionally, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy and Morgan Davies have also been cast in the entry, however, their characters remain a secret for now.

Below, we have included the cast list of Evil Dead Rise that we know so far:

  • Alyssa Sutherland – Ellie
  • Lily Sullivan –  Beth
  • Gabrielle Echols – Bridget
  • Nell Fisher – Kassie
  • Mia Challis as Jessica
  • Tai Wano – Scott
  • Jayden Daniels – Gabriel

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

