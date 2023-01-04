Horror fans will be blocking off their weekend to see a very expensive doll deliver the jump scares and we reveal where you can watch M3GAN upon its release.

The movie has received largely positive reviews so far from early screenings, praising the genre entry as a staple in new-age horror.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, following a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan, the science-fiction horror, M3GAN (pronounced Megan) is a title released under Blumhouse Productions following roboticist, Gemma, who develops a Model 3 Generative Android to act as a best friend to her recently adopted niece. However, the doll turns from friend to foe when it becomes self-aware.

Where to Watch M3GAN – Is it Streaming on Netflix?

If you’re wondering: Where can I watch Megan the doll? The only place you will be able to watch M3GAN is in theatres, when it releases on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Unfortunately, M3GAN will not be streaming on Netflix upon the horror’s release, and it is unlikely that it will ever come to the streaming platform.

Since the movie is distributed by Universal Pictures, M3GAN will eventually come to the streaming service, Peacock, which exists under Universal’s umbrella. No release has been given for its streaming debut, however, most movies serve a traditional 90-day theatrical run before moving elsewhere.

Why is M3GAN Rated PG-13?

M3GAN was originally going to release as a 15-rated movie, however, during reshoots and re-editing, the team decided to release the horror as a PG-13 instead to appeal to a wider audience.

In an interview with Games Radar, director, Gerard Johnstone, explained how the changed rating added an extra layer of suspense and mystery to the finished product:

“Making it PG-13 was something that happened after the fact, but it was always so close to PG-13 anyway. What I was really stoked about is that when we reshot those scenes, they were more effective. It’s like, ‘Yes, you do have to cut away at certain times,’ but it’s fun having to rely on sound and suggestion so much.”

Meet the Cast of M3GAN

M3GAN welcomes Get Out’s Allison Williams as the protagonist, and The Haunting of Hill House’s Violet McGraw as Cady.

Megan the doll is voiced by American actor Jenna Davis from Raven’s Home and Treehouse Detectives.

Furthermore, Godzilla vs. Kong’s Ronny Chieng is also noted on the cast list, however, his character remains a mystery for now.

Allison Williams – Gemma

– Gemma Violet McGraw – Cady

– Cady Amie Donald – M3GAN

– M3GAN Jenna Davis – the voice of M3GAN

– the voice of M3GAN Brian Jordan Alvarez – Cole

– Cole Jen Van Epps – Tess

– Tess Stephane Garneau-Monten – Kurt

– Kurt Arlo Green – Ryan

– Ryan Lori Dungey – Celia

