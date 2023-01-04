There’s no better way to start the year than with a good jump scare, according to horror fans, and the new creepy doll to rival Annabelle and Chucky, M3GAN, is about to hit theatres and we reveal who voices Megan the doll.

The horror received its world premiere in Los Angeles on December 7, 2022, and the movie will arrive on Peacock after it serves its theatrical run.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, following a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan, the science-fiction horror, M3GAN (pronounced Megan) is a title released under Blumhouse Productions following roboticist, Gemma, who develops a Model 3 Generative Android to serve as a best friend to her recently adopted niece. However, the doll turns from friend to foe when it becomes self-aware.

Who is the Voice of Megan the Doll in M3GAN?

Megan the doll is voiced by American actor Jenna Davis, who’s been in the profession since 2015.

Davis began acting in the movie The Clubhouse and her most notable performances come from playing Teri in Treehouse Detective and Sienna in Raven’s Home.

The doll is also played by Amie Donald, of Sweet Tooth fame, who supplies Megan’s movements as a stunt actor.

Meet the Cast of M3GAN

M3GAN welcomes Get Out star Allison Williams as the protagonist, Gemma, in addition to young actor Violet McGraw, from The Haunting of Hill House fame, as Cady.

Additionally, Godzilla vs. Kong’s, Ronny Chieng, will also be a part of the roster, however, his character remains undisclosed for now.

Below, we have included the cast list for M3GAN:

Allison Williams – Gemma

– Gemma Violet McGraw – Cady

– Cady Amie Donald – M3GAN

– M3GAN Jenna Davis – the voice of M3GAN

– the voice of M3GAN Brian Jordan Alvarez – Cole

– Cole Jen Van Epps – Tess

– Tess Stephane Garneau-Monten – Kurt

– Kurt Arlo Green – Ryan

– Ryan Lori Dungey – Celia

M3GAN Early Reviews

To the surprise of many moviegoers, M3GAN is receiving a number of positive reviews from early screenings.

A lot of horrors that promote cheap thrills and awkward humor have a reputation for scoring low, which is why M3GAN’s reviews are promising.

Kristy Puchko called M3GAN a “fresh, fierce, and fabulous horror icon,” and BoscoSwift said the movie was a “modern vision in this new age of horror.”

M3GAN will release in theatres on Friday, January 6, 2023.

