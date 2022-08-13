Locke & Key Season 3 will be ample viewing for fantasy lovers this weekend on Netflix, if you haven’t managed to binge-watch it since its debut on Wednesday.

Many fans who have come to the end of their watch are curious to know more about the source material behind Locke & Key and we reveal what the adaptation is based on.

Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite for Netflix, Locke & Key first premiered in 2020 starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, and more following three siblings who find magical keys stashed in their old family home.

Is Locke & Key Based on Graphic Novels?

Yes, the Locke & Key series is an adaptation of a comic-book series created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.

Published by IDW Publishing, Locke & Key was released between 2008 and 2013, delivering six story arcs consisting of six issues each. Below we have outlined each arc:

Welcome to Lovecraft

Head Games

Crown of Shadows

Keys to the Kingdom

Clockworks

Alpha & Omega

The series was nominated for many awards – including the British Fantasy Award, Bram Stoker Award, and Eisner Award – and won the Eisner Award for Best Writer in 2011, the British Fantasy Award for Best Graphic Novel in 2012, and the Ghastly Award for Best One-Shot Comic in 2016.

Season 3 of #LockeAndKey is back continuing the TV-adaptation of @joe_hill's original series. Ready to open the lock ? to season 3? Then check out this key ? issue of Locke & Key #1 graded CGC 9.6 written by the son of famed writer #StephenKing! ? pic.twitter.com/JwvLV8FZrS — CGC Comics (@CGCComics) August 10, 2022

Why Does Joe Hill Sound Familiar?

If you’re wondering why you’ve heard Joe Hill’s name before, it’s because alongside being an esteemed writer, he is also the son of Stephen King.

Born Joseph Hillström King, he adopted the pen name Joe Hill in order to succeed on his own terms instead of being famed as Stephen King’s son.

Hill’s works include Heart-Shaped Box (2007), Horns (2010), NOS4A2 (2013), and The Fireman (2016), and he even wrote a few titles with his father.

my heart cracked wide open. @mereschmere @CarltonCuse thank you for such phenomenal leadership in this slice of Heaven that we got to call the #lockeandkey family for 3 seasons. Our badass crew, our incredible cast, writers, directors and producers —I am so grateful for you… pic.twitter.com/ybRfpPYzUd — Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) August 12, 2022

Locke & Key Season 3 Episode Guide

Locke & Key Season 3 has eight episodes to conclude the series, which is two episodes shorter than past seasons.

Each installment lasts between 40-56 minutes and the entirety of Season 3 dropped on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, on Netflix.

Fans looking forward to Season 4 will be disappointed to hear that Locke & Key is ending with Season 3.

Below, we have supplied an episode guide for the final season complete with titles to aid your binge-watch:

Episode 1: The Snow Globe

Episode 2: Wedding Crashers

Episode 3: Five Minutes Past

Episode 4: Deep Cover

Episode 5: Siege

Episode 6: Free Bird

Episode 7: Curtain

Episode 8: Farewell

