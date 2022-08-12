She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Wants to Work with Florence Pugh in the MCU

Considering how big the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting – which will soon include every working actor in its roster – it’s only natural that actors have their list of characters they want to team up with.

We reveal the interview featuring She-Hulk’s Tatiana Maslany where she expressed her interest in working with Black Widow and Hawkeye star Florence Pugh.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk | Official Trailer | Disney+ BridTV 6636 She Hulk | Official Trailer | Disney+ 901160 901160 center 32600

Tatiana Maslany Wants to Act with Florence Pugh – Yelena/She-Hulk Team Up?

Reported by SheHulkSource on Twitter, an interview with Tatiana Maslany on The Jess Cagle Show saw the host ask the actor who she would want to team up with in the future.

Maslany didn’t hesitate to call out Florence Pugh as an actor she loves:

“I just love Florence Pugh as an actor, so I just wanna act with her.”

Maslany went on to say how a Yelena/She-Hulk duo would be “bizarre but…fun” and there’s certainly room for both characters to cross paths in the future.

“If i could team up with anyone? I love Florence Pugh as an actor, so I wanna act with her”



She-Hulk/Yelena team up when @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/PClQrvN2DM — She-Hulk Source (6 DAYS) (@SheHulkSource) August 10, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Preview and Episode Count

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus, and Marvel recently changed its airing day from Wednesdays to Thursdays.

What started off as a show between Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner has now expanded to include a significant part from Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Fans can also expect to see She-Hulk balance being an attorney, her personal life, and defending the world from villains such as Titania.

Below, we have outlined the show’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: TBA – August 18, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]