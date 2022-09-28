Netflix’s new true-crime binge Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a lengthy one, but fans are already wondering if Evan Peters will return for more content. We reveal if Dahmer has been renewed for Season 2 and provide other content focusing on the serial killer.

The streaming platform is famous for its gripping crime documentaries and adaptations that have subscribers on the edge of their seats, including the most-talked about Don’t F*** With Cats and older doc The Keepers.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story follows the harrowing murders of the serial killer, but this time, showcased from the victims’ point of view. The series stars Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, and more, with American Horror Story’s Evan Peters playing Dahmer.

Is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix?

No, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has not been renewed for Season 2 by Netflix because there was only ever one season planned.

Billed as a limited series, shows of this ilk usually conclude with one season and they are also known as miniseries. Exceptions to this include HBO series Big Little Lies which was continued into a second season despite its initial limited bill.

Dahmer is not expected to stretch into a second season, simply because there is limited source material to adapt since the story and protagonist are based on real-life events that came to a natural conclusion years ago.

Other Jeffrey Dahmer Content

If the Netflix series has intrigued you enough to seek more content on the serial killer and the events that transpired, then there is alternative content to absorb.

Staying on the same streaming platform, Netflix offers an upcoming three-part documentary focusing on Jeffrey Dahmer within the service’s Conversations with a Killer series, titled The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

Following popular predecessors, The Ted Bundy Tapes and The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, the Jeffrey Dahmer doc will be available to stream from October 7, 2022.

Additionally, the Tribeca Film Festival debut My Friend Dahmer is a 2017 biographical movie written and directed by Marc Meyers, which covers a lot of ground during Dahmer’s early days as a student. Dahmer is portrayed by actor and singer Ross Lynch, with supporting actors Alex Wolff and the late Anne Heche on board.

How Many Episodes are in Dahmer – Monster?

Dahmer has ten episodes to offer on Netflix and all entries dropped on the same date: September 21, 2022.

Each installment lasts between 45-63 minutes in length and the series will not have a second season due to its limited billing.

Below, we have outlined an episode guide to help you navigate your binge-watch:

Episode 1: Episode One

Episode 2: Please Don’t Go

Episode 3: Doin’ A Dahmer

Episode 4: The Good Boy Box

Episode 5: Blood On Their Hands

Episode 6: Silenced

Episode 7: Cassandra

Episode 8: Lionel

Episode 9: The Bogeyman

Episode 10: God of Forgiveness, God of Vengeance

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming on Netflix.

