This week on Andor saw Cassian introduced to the rebels dwelling on Aldhani and we acquaint you with their leader Vel Sartha and Games of Thrones actor Faye Marsay.

Episode 4 saw Cassian playing catch up with the rebels’ plan to carry out a heist of the Imperial’s payroll, while Luthen communicated updates with Senator Mon Mothma while posing as an antique dealer. Officer Karn was dismissed from the security force for his unauthorized hunt on Ferrix and was forced to return home to his mother.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Who is Vel Sartha?

Vel Sartha was introduced during Andor Episode 4 as a new character in Star Wars lore, played by Faye Marsay.

Described as a human female who encountered Senator Mon Mothma during the Imperial Era, Vel debuts in Andor as leader of Luthen’s small rebellion dwelling on Aldhani.

Vel is responsible for integrating Cassian into the heist plan to steal the Imperial’s payroll during the Eye of Aldhani and keeping her teammates in check.

Meet Faye Marsay

Faye Marsay is an English actor whose credited career began in 2008 with the movie Is That It?.

Marsay later bagged recurring roles in television shows The White Queen, Fresh Meat, and The Bletchley Circle.

With additional roles in Glue, Doctor Who, and My Mad Fat Diary, Marsay entered Game of Thrones in 2015 to play The Waif for 11 episodes.

Vel is only credited for one episode of Andor, but we suspect that will be updated as Vel is a crucial part of the ongoing rebel operation on Aldhani.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with episode titles that we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

