**Warning – Spoilers Ahead for Tales of the Jedi**

Star Wars fans were on to another theory during the six-episode premiere of Tales of the Jedi on Disney Plus and we explain who the Sixth Brother is and why he is not the animated show’s Inquisitor.

The show’s antagonist is only ever credited as the Inquisitor – voiced by Clancy Brown – which left some fans suspicious as to why he does not have a name.

Created by Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, the animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi explores a handful of different characters from the prequel trilogy era, featuring the voices of Ashley Eckstein, Corey Burton, Janina Gavankar, Micheál Richardson, TC Carson, Ian McDiarmid, Liam Neeson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Phil LaMarr, Clancy Brown, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Tales of the Jedi | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11256 Tales of the Jedi | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5MGbFaAxRtA/hqdefault.jpg 1096384 1096384 center 32600

Who is the Sixth Brother?

The Sixth Brother in Star Wars canon is known to be a male member of the Inquisitorius and he is formally known as Bil Valen.

After the Clone Wars, Inquisitors were known for tracking down force-sensitive children as well as Jedi who managed to survive Order 66.

The Sixth Brother served Darth Vader alongside the Ninth Sister and Tenth Brother and was killed in the year 18 BBY by Ahsoka Tano during the Raada uprising.

The latest episode 'Resolve', shows Ahsoka fighting an Inquisitor.

Said character does not resemble the Sixth Brother (from the novel) in the slightest. pic.twitter.com/0W8dHTuvbe — Crazy Ass Moments in Disney Star Wars History (@CrazyDisneySW) October 26, 2022

Tales of the Jedi’s Inquisitor is not the Sixth Brother

Now we know that the Sixth Brother and the Inquisitor in Tales of the Jedi were both killed by Ahsoka Tano, however, they are not the same character.

In the 2016 Ahsoka novel by EK Johnston, the Sixth Brother is killed by Ahsoka when she removes the crystals from his weapon leading to its combustion. Whereas, Ahsoka defeats the Inquisitor in Tales of the Jedi simply by besting him in combat, retrieving his lightsaber, and killing him with it.

Furthermore, the 2017 comic book Darth Vader 6 clearly illustrates the Sixth Brother who looks nothing like the animated Inquisitor, and this comic book is canon.

In conclusion, it’s safe to say that the Inquisitor is not the Sixth Brother in Tales of the Jedi.

Tales Of The Jedi – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube.

Tales of the Jedi Episode Guide

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1 consists of six episodes, all of which were released on the same day – October 26, 2022.

The runtime of each bite-sized episode ranges between 12-18 minutes, making it one of the shortest Star Wars shows yet.

Below, we have included all of the episodes titles and their runtimes:

Episode 1: Life and Death – 18m

– 18m Episode 2: Justice – 15m

– 15m Episode 3: Choices – 15m

– 15m Episode 4: The Sith Lord – 17m

– 17m Episode 5: Practice Makes Perfect – 12m

– 12m Episode 6: Resolve – 16m

Experience two stories of fate in six new Original shorts. #TalesOfTheJedi is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8hXDhlxRjN — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) October 29, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all