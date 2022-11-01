**Warning – Spoilers Ahead for Tales of the Jedi**

Walking in the footsteps of The Book of Boba Fett’s reveal, regarding what happened to the bounty hunter in the Sarlacc Pit, Disney Plus’ Tales of the Jedi series has also answered the fate of Yaddle, and we reveal who killed the Jedi Master.

Tales of the Jedi also introduced the mysterious Inquisitor, who remained nameless throughout, and many fans believed the character was actually the Sixth Brother, however, this has not been confirmed.

Created by Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, the animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi explores a handful of different characters from the prequel trilogy era, featuring the voices of Ashley Eckstein, Corey Burton, Janina Gavankar, Micheál Richardson, TC Carson, Ian McDiarmid, Liam Neeson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Phil LaMarr, Clancy Brown, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Who is Yaddle in the Star Wars Universe?

Yaddle was a female Jedi Master and Jedi High Council member, sharing the same race as Grand Master Yoda and Grogu.

She trained Thisspiasian Padawan, Oppo Rancisis, who later joined Yaddle on the High Council during the Invasion of Naboo.

Fans will remember Yaddle’s first appearance in the live-action franchise during Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace.

Yaddle’s fate has been a mystery up until now when people only speculated about her downfall during the Great Jedi Purge.

Jedi Master Yaddle is voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

Tales Of The Jedi – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube.

Who Kills Yaddle?

Yaddle is killed by Count Dooku, confirmed in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

In 32 BBY, after the Battle of Naboo, Yaddle begins to follow Jedi Master Dooku after her suspicion is aroused.

After tailing him, Yaddle comes face to face with Darth Sidious and it becomes clear that Dooku has been serving him.

Sidious then orders Dooku to kill Yaddle, which serves as part of the former Jedi Master’s path to the Dark Side.

I really enjoyed Tales Of The Jedi for the most part. The Dooku stuff was definitely the highlight of the series for me. pic.twitter.com/CjDNnQFOgP — Jacen Solo ?? ? (@C43DU5) November 1, 2022

How Many Episodes in Tales of the Jedi?

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1 consists of six episodes, all of which were released on the same day – October 26, 2022.

The runtime of each bite-sized episode ranges between 12-18 minutes, making it one of the shortest Star Wars shows yet.

Below, we have included all of the episodes titles and their runtimes:

Episode 1: Life and Death – 18m

– 18m Episode 2: Justice – 15m

– 15m Episode 3: Choices – 15m

– 15m Episode 4: The Sith Lord – 17m

– 17m Episode 5: Practice Makes Perfect – 12m

– 12m Episode 6: Resolve – 16m

Life and Death.#TalesOfTheJedi is now streaming. Watch all six Original shorts only on @DisneyPlus. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/0ecXaXialj — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) October 28, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney Plus.

