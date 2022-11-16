On the big run-up to Christmas, Disney Plus is tapping into our festive nostalgia by offering a sequel series to an old classic and we confirm if actor Eric Lloyd returns as Charlie in The Santa Clauses.

The show’s synopsis, revealed at this year’s D23 event, is as follows: “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever…With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Showrun by Jack Burditt, directed by Jason Winer, and based on The Santa Clause by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick, The Santa Clauses is a sequel to 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and features returning stars Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz.

Is Eric Lloyd’s Charlie in The Santa Clauses?

Yes, Eric Lloyd does reprise his role as Charlie Calvin in the Disney Plus series.

While a number of other actors are present in four or six episodes, IMDB confirmed that Lloyd only appears in one episode of the show.

The actor was only eight years old when the first Santa Clause movie was released in 1994 and Lloyd returned for both sequels in 2002 and 2006. Lloyd is currently 36 years old.

Meet the Cast of The Santa Clauses

Tim Allen is back to reprise the role of Father Christmas, alongside returning actors Elizabeth Mitchell and David Krumholtz.

Fresh faces at the North Pole include Austin Kane’s Buddy and Matilda Lawler’s Betty, and plenty more surprises are in store.

Retired quarterback Peyton Manning is also confirmed to make a cameo as himself to fulfill the role of a potential Santa replacement.

Below, we have compiled a full cast list for the series:

Tim Allen – Scott Calvin / Santa Claus

– Scott Calvin / Santa Claus Elizabeth Mitchell – Carol Calvin

– Carol Calvin Kal Penn – Simon Choksi

– Simon Choksi Eric Lloyd – Charlie Calvin

– Charlie Calvin Austin Kane – Buddy “Cal” Calvin-Claus

– Buddy “Cal” Calvin-Claus Elizabeth Allen-Dick – Sandra Calvin-Claus

– Sandra Calvin-Claus Matilda Lawler – Betty

– Betty Rupali Redd – Grace Choksi

– Grace Choksi Devin Bright – Noel

– Noel David Krumholtz – Bernard

– Bernard Laura San Giacomo – Befana the Christmas Witch

How Many Episodes are in The Santa Clauses?

The Santa Clauses is confirmed to have six episodes within its run and no second season is expected because it has been billed as a miniseries.

The show will debut with a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and the final episode will air on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – eleven days before Christmas.

The first two episodes will air at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times below:

Chapter One: Good To Ho – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood – November 23, 2022

– November 23, 2022 Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – December 7, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – December 14, 2022

The Santa Clauses is now streaming on Disney Plus.

