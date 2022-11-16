Netflix’s latest mystery is the multilingual, German series from the creators of Dark, and ahead of its release, we reveal where 1899 was filmed.

Going by the show’s trailer and posters, a supernatural theme is expected to run through the narrative and there’s even a nod to the Bermuda triangle.

Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the mystery 1899 follows a group of European migrants traveling from London to New York on a steamship within the titular year when their journey turns supernatural and stars Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musia? and more.

1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 10326 1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DS2_gsMdij4/hqdefault.jpg 1027496 1027496 center 32600

Where was 1899 Filmed?

The Netflix series 1899 was filmed in Germany and the United Kingdom, particularly in Potsdam and London.

After a week’s worth of lensing, principal photography was due to get underway in February 2021, however, the pandemic pushed this schedule back by three months.

The showrunners also had Spain, Poland, and Scotland in their sights to visit for 1899 filming locations, but again, the pandemic forbade this from happening.

1899 – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

1899 Filming Locations – Volume Studio

Instead of shooting on-location, the 1899 crew primarily used Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam, Germany for most of the filming, taking advantage of the revolutionary virtual production stage, Volume.

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian is the only other big-budgeted production to use this technology for filming and the 1899 team used its features to film all the scenes at sea, including various parts of the boat.

Creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese spoke to Deadline about the innovative new tech and how they reached out to The Mandalorian crew for advice:

“It is literally a new way of filmmaking. We spoke with the team behind The Mandalorian, including the DP [Barry Baz Idoine] to understand the technology more. It was clearly challenging for each department, but we love challenges so we wanted to try it for this show.”

How Many Episodes are in 1899?

1899 is scheduled to release on Thursday, November 17, 2022, on Netflix.

The series has eight episodes on offer, and all entries will drop simultaneously on the streaming platform.

Episode 1 is titled “The Ship” and is directed and written by co-creators Odar and Friese.

Dark’s episode runtime had an average 44-73 minutes and we expect 1899 to follow a similar length.

Below, we have included a full episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: The Ship

Episode 2: The Boy

Episode 3: The Fog

Episode 4: The Fight

Episode 5: The Calling

Episode 6: The Pyramid

Episode 7: The Storm

Episode 8: The Key

