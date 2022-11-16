**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

It’s an unwritten rule that whenever a droid emotes sadness in the Star Wars universe, we all cry, whether we want to or not. Andor Episode 11 featured a heartbreaking introduction and we discuss what happened to Maarva.

Episode 11, titled Daughter of Ferrix saw Melshi and Cassian continue their escape, while Luthen had a close call with the Imperials and Mon Mothma confided in Vel about her financial troubles.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

What Happened to Maarva? – Andor Episode 11 Recap

Andor Episode 11 opened on Ferrix, where it was made apparent that Maarva, Cassian’s mother, had died.

Back in Episode 8, Bix and Brasso visited Maarva in her home, after word spread that she had fallen near the hotel and had to be carried back.

It was confirmed that a doctor had already been to visit her and B2EMO told the pair that she was also suffering pain in the knee.

Episode 8 was Maarva’s final appearance in the series and she presumably knew that death was around the corner.

What was Maarva’s Illness? Ferrix Funeral Explored

Maarva appears to have died from natural causes and symptoms of old age.

Her symptoms included dizziness, difficulty breathing, and the inability to keep warm. It was also revealed that Maarva had stopped taking her medication.

It’s highly likely that Maarva’s symptoms escalated under the strain of the ISB’s occupation and she also seemed to be doing some heavy lifting at the hotel to aid the rebellion.

A standard Ferrix funeral for the ‘daughter of Ferrix’ was described during the episode, stating Maarva’s ashes will be mixed with mortar and turned into a commemorative brick that will be included in one of Ferrix’s structures.

Theories have also suggested that Maarva was planting some sort of a trap for the ISB at the hotel, which is why she stopped taking her medication so she could remain sharp. We’ll find out during the season finale if that’s true or not.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 has 12 episodes in its count and the second season will also have 12 episodes.

The first season took place over the span of a year and season two is confirmed to take place over four years, leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Below, we have outlined Andor's release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

