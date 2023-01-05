The Necronomicon is returning in 2023 to cause havoc again for another set of youngsters in the city and we confirm if Evil Dead Rise is a sequel to the 2013 reboot.

The red band trailer for Evil Dead Rise was released yesterday, January 4, 2023, and it’s already become very popular with horror fans.

Directed by Lee Cronin and produced by original Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth overall installment in the horror franchise, following sisters who discover a mysterious, ancient book hidden in an apartment building that soon unleashes terror.

Is Evil Dead Rise a Sequel to the 2013 Reboot?

No, Evil Dead Rise is not a sequel to the 2013 reboot, Evil Dead, by Fede Álvarez.

Back in 2021, Variety confirmed how the 2023 project would connect to the original Evil Dead movies instead:

“The next chapter in the saga builds off the original trilogy, rather than the 2013 reboot, and moves the action out of the woods and into the city.”

Evil Dead Rise will instead act as a stand-alone narrative within the Evil Dead franchise, riffing off of some events that transpired in the original trilogy.

Plans to make sequels to the 2013 reboot, as well as 1992’s Army of Darkness, was once in motion to stage a crossover, however, this idea was eventually shelved.

Evil Dead Rise – Cr. Warner Bros. Australia, YouTube.

Is Ash Williams in Evil Dead Rise?

No, Ash Williams will not be a part of Evil Dead Rise because the original actor has already confirmed he will not be in the cast list.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Campbell said he would not be in the movie:

“I won’t be appearing in it, no. I’ll be in the upcoming Evil Dead game, which I think is due for February 2022. I just finished the voice for that. The nice thing is, your voice doesn’t age as much as your body, so I can milk that for a few more years.”

Campbell played protagonist Ash in The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness, before reprising the role in the 2015 comedy series Ash vs Evil Dead.

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in Evil Dead II; a thread pic.twitter.com/DgfS6f1Cct — ? (@DailyHorrorBoys) December 30, 2022

Evil Dead Rise Cast

Evil Dead Rise welcomes Lily Sullivan from Jungle and The Other Guys as the protagonist Beth, alongside Alyssa Sutherland of Vikings fame.

Additionally, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy and Morgan Davies have also been cast in the entry, however, their characters remain a secret for now.

Below, we have included the cast list of Evil Dead Rise that we know so far:

Alyssa Sutherland – Ellie

– Ellie Lily Sullivan – Beth

– Beth Gabrielle Echols – Bridget

– Bridget Nell Fisher – Kassie

– Kassie Mia Challis as Jessica

as Jessica Tai Wano – Scott

– Scott Jayden Daniels – Gabriel

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all