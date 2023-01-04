Netflix subscribers have been without their sun-kissed dose of escapism for well over a year, but Outer Banks is returning for Season 3 and we discuss what the theme song of the show is.

Season 2 of Outer Banks debuted in 2020 and its sophomore season arrived one year later in 2021, joined by the renewal of the show for a third run.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the action-adventure teen drama follows rival social groups, the Pogues and the Kooks, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, while discovering what happened to lead John B’s missing father.

What is the Outer Banks Theme Song?

The Outer Banks theme song is Left Hand Free by alt-j, which was first heard during Season 1 Episode 1.

Even though the series doesn’t have an official theme song with opening titles, fans of the show have made the alt-j song its unofficial theme song.

Many fans also commented on how the song appeared in Captain America: Civil War as well, and they couldn’t help but be transported back to North Carolina.

Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date

The Outer Banks Season 3 release date is confirmed to be February 23, 2023, on Netflix.

The third run will have 10 episodes, matching the episode count of its previous two seasons, and all installments will drop at the same time on the streaming platform.

Despite being contained to a desert island for now, the Season 3 teaser suggested the group would be caught up in more car chases and race-against-the-clock affairs, as well as a union between Carla Limbrey and Big John, as revealed by actor Elizabeth Mitchell to Metacritic:

“I don’t know if you’d call it ‘teaming up,’ but they are indeed together a great deal of the time, especially in the first part. I don’t know that Limbrey is really a team player, let’s just say that.”

Outer Banks Season 3 Cast

The Outer Banks Season 3 cast will see the return of the original Pogue members, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, et al.

New additions to the cast this season include Andy McQueen as Caribbean don, Carlos Singh, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Singh’s head of security, and Fiona Palomo as Sofia.

Below, we have included the main Season 3 cast members:

Chase Stokes – John B.

– John B. Madelyn Cline – Sarah Cameron

– Sarah Cameron Rudy Pankow – JJ

– JJ Madison Bailey – Kie

– Kie Jonathan Daviss – Pope

– Pope Austin North – Topper

– Topper Drew Starkey – Rafe Cameron

– Rafe Cameron Charles Esten – Ward Cameron

– Ward Cameron Carlacia Grant – Cleo

