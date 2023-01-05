Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Bad Batch Season 2**

Season 2 has welcomed a small roster of new characters for Clone Force 99 to become acquainted with and we explain who Romar Adell is from The Bad Batch and introduce you to actor Hector Elizondo.

A third season of The Bad Batch hasn’t been confirmed yet, however, Season 2 was announced right before Season 1’s finale in August 2021, meaning a third season could be announced before Season 2’s finale in March.

Created by Dave Filoni for the streaming platform and considered a sequel spin-off to the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first premiered back in May 2021 following the titular Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, starring Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang in leading roles.

Who is Romar Adell in The Bad Batch Season 2?

Romar Adell was introduced in Season 2, Episode 2 of The Bad Batch, titled Ruins of War.

Known as a human male from Serenno, Romar fled his home to hide in the planet’s forests after the Galactic Empire took control.

Upon encountering The Bad Batch, Romar served as an ally to Clone Force 99 and helped them escape stormtroopers and leave the planet safely.

Romar also gifted apprentice Omega with a kaleidoscope before the team vacated the planet.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Meet Actor Hector Elizondo

New York-born Hector Elizondo has had a long filmography accumulating since his acting debut in the 60s.

The actor of Basque and Puerto Rican descent is most notably known for his roles in Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, and The Princess Diaries.

In addition to his role in The Bad Batch, Elizondo has an upcoming role as Gunter in the animation Max & Me.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

How Many Episodes are in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is confirmed to have 16 episodes, following the same episode count as its freshman season.

Each episode is expected to be between 23-75 minutes in length, with later installments harboring a longer runtime.

The Bad Batch Season 2 will premiere on January 4 with a double-bill, before settling down into a pattern of releasing one episode per week.

Beginning with a double bill, the series will now release one episode per week until the double bill finale on March 29, 2023.

Below, we have outlined Season 2’s release schedule in full:

Episode 1: Spoils of War – January 4, 2023

– January 4, 2023 Episode 2: Ruins of War – January 4, 2023

– January 4, 2023 Episode 3: The Solidarity Clone – January 11, 2023

– January 11, 2023 Episode 4: Faster – January 18, 2023

– January 18, 2023 Episode 5: Entombed – January 25, 2023

– January 25, 2023 Episode 6: Tribe – February 1, 2023

– February 1, 2023 Episode 7: The Clone Conspiracy – February 8, 2023

– February 8, 2023 Episode 8: Truth and Consequences – February 8, 2023

– February 8, 2023 Episode 9: The Crossing – February 15, 2023

– February 15, 2023 Episode 10: Retrieval – February 22, 2023

– February 22, 2023 Episode 11: Metamorphosis – March 1, 2023

– March 1, 2023 Episode 12: The Outpost – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Episode 13: Pabu – March 15, 2023

– March 15, 2023 Episode 14: Tipping Point – March 22, 2023

– March 22, 2023 Episode 15: The Summit – March 29, 2023

– March 29, 2023 Episode 16: Plan 99 – March 29, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all