The FNAF series has become a staple in horror video games and the bane of many streamers’ lives and we reveal if the animatronic terror, Five Nights at Freddy’s, is based on a true story.

A new live-action movie is currently moving forward with recent casting news being announced after the project was stuck in development for a number of years.

Created by Scott Cawthon, the hit 2014 survival horror requires players to survive the night at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant by checking cameras and utilizing battery power to stay safe from hostile animatronics.

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s Based on a True Story?

No, Five Nights at Freddy’s is not based on a true story, but instead, it was fuelled by a negative response to one of the creator’s other games.

Speaking to Indie Game Magazine, creator Scott Cawthon was asked where the idea of FNAF came from:

“I’d made a family-friendly game about a beaver before this, but when I tried to put it online it got torn apart by a few prominent reviewers. People said that the main character looked like a scary animatronic animal. I was heartbroken and was ready to give up on game-making. Then one night something just snapped in me, and I thought to myself- I bet I can make something a lot scarier than that.”

Even though Cawthon has explained where the idea came from, that hasn’t stopped urban legend aficionados from speculating on the true crime that inspired it.

Some believe that FNAF was actually inspired by the real-life shooting and murder of four employees at a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant in Aurora, Colorado back in 1993, but this has never been confirmed. It was speculated that Foxy, Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, et al, represent each life lost.

FNAF News: When questioned about the subject, Scott Cawthon admitted that he has actually explored the Freddit Discord server under an alias.

When questioned about the subject, Scott Cawthon admitted that he has actually explored the Freddit Discord server under an alias.

Cawthon said of the server, "It's uh, really interesting you know? I actually found something really funny when I uh, first joined."

FNAF Movie to Replace 2023 Game Release?

The last FNAF game that released within the main series was Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach back in 2021.

The spin-off, Youtooz Presents: Five Nights at Freddy’s, is an augmented mobile game and the only FNAF game to release this year.

Since a movie is on its way in 2023, there may not be an FNAF game release next year, while the franchise explores other mediums.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Cr. PlayStation, YouTube.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Cast

Deadline reported on December 16 that The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson and Scream star, Matthew Lillard, were joining the project in secret roles.

However, IMDB later confirmed that Lillard would be playing the role of antagonist William Afton, while Hutcherson would be playing the protagonist, security guard Mike Schmidt.

Mary Stuart Masterson and Piper Rubio have been hired to play an unnamed female villain and character Abby.

Additionally,The Wind and Blood Moon’s Emma Tammi will also be on board to write and direct the live-action.

Markiplier better have some form of a cameo in the 'FNaF' movie or I will NOT BE SEATED?

