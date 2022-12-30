Who Does Ethan Hawke Play in Glass Onion?
The anticipated return of Rian Johnson’s slick whodunnit series was a welcomed treat over Christmas and we reveal who Ethan Hawke played in Glass Onion.
Back in March 2021, Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two standalone sequels, meaning Knives Out 3 is also in the pipeline.
Written and directed by Johnson, the American murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is presented as a standalone sequel to 2019’s Knives Out and is currently showing on Netflix after it honored a one-week run in theatres back in November 2022.
Ethan Hawke appeared near the beginning of the sequel as one of Miles Bron’s employees who arrived to take the guests to the island.
Before boarding the boat, Hawke’s character, known only as an “efficient man”, made sure everybody got a Covid vaccine sprayed into their mouths.
Hawke’s cameo was short-lived and he never appeared in the sequel again, but his dry performance elevated the scene’s comedy.
Other Celebrity Cameos and Easter eggs in the Knives Out Sequel
Glass Onion featured a surprising amount of celebrity cameos around every corner, and some even went completely undetected.
Adding to Ethan Hawke’s cameo, Hugh Grant appeared in one scene playing Benoit Blanc’s partner, alongside the detective’s Among Us group including the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s role was the hardest one to detect as it was only his voice you could hear as the dong sound of the island.
In addition to the cameos, a number of Easter eggs from the real world could be sighted, including the Kanye mural over the dining table and a portrait of Edward Norton’s Tyler Durden persona from Fight Club.
Meet the Main Glass Onion Cast
Daniel Craig returns as everyone’s new favorite detective – even beating the popularity of the classic Poirot – joining a host of familiar faces from Hollywood.
Actor and singer, Janelle Monáe, joins Marvel stars Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista, as well as veteran actor Edward Nortan in a lead role.
Below, we have included the full cast list of Glass Onion:
- Daniel Craig – Benoit Blanc
- Edward Norton as Miles Bron
- Janelle Monáe – Helen and Andi Brand
- Kathryn Hahn – Claire Debella
- Leslie Odom Jr – Lionel Toussaint
- Kate Hudson – Birdie Jay
- Dave Bautista – Duke Cody
- Jessica Henwick – Peg
- Madelyn Cline – Whiskey
- Noah Segan – Derol
- Jackie Hoffman – Ma
- Dallas Roberts – Devon Debella
