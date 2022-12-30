The anticipated return of Rian Johnson’s slick whodunnit series was a welcomed treat over Christmas and we reveal who Ethan Hawke played in Glass Onion.

Back in March 2021, Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two standalone sequels, meaning Knives Out 3 is also in the pipeline.

Written and directed by Johnson, the American murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is presented as a standalone sequel to 2019’s Knives Out and is currently showing on Netflix after it honored a one-week run in theatres back in November 2022.

Who Does Ethan Hawke Play in Glass Onion?

Ethan Hawke appeared near the beginning of the sequel as one of Miles Bron’s employees who arrived to take the guests to the island.

Before boarding the boat, Hawke’s character, known only as an “efficient man”, made sure everybody got a Covid vaccine sprayed into their mouths.

Hawke’s cameo was short-lived and he never appeared in the sequel again, but his dry performance elevated the scene’s comedy.

I just love how Ethan Hawke just appeared in Glass Onion out of nowhere, shoot something in the mouth of the guest and then gone never appear again in the movie.



I also find out that the hourly 'dong' voice is by Joseph Gordon-Levitt pic.twitter.com/Eqs0rSsFsQ — marsvell | ? (@moonies_21) December 28, 2022

Other Celebrity Cameos and Easter eggs in the Knives Out Sequel

Glass Onion featured a surprising amount of celebrity cameos around every corner, and some even went completely undetected.

Adding to Ethan Hawke’s cameo, Hugh Grant appeared in one scene playing Benoit Blanc’s partner, alongside the detective’s Among Us group including the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s role was the hardest one to detect as it was only his voice you could hear as the dong sound of the island.

In addition to the cameos, a number of Easter eggs from the real world could be sighted, including the Kanye mural over the dining table and a portrait of Edward Norton’s Tyler Durden persona from Fight Club.

rian johnson knew he won when he cast hugh grant as benoit blanc’s partner in #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/isEWXtZoXf — lauren garafano? (@laurengarafano) December 24, 2022

Meet the Main Glass Onion Cast

Daniel Craig returns as everyone’s new favorite detective – even beating the popularity of the classic Poirot – joining a host of familiar faces from Hollywood.

Actor and singer, Janelle Monáe, joins Marvel stars Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista, as well as veteran actor Edward Nortan in a lead role.

Below, we have included the full cast list of Glass Onion:

Daniel Craig – Benoit Blanc

– Benoit Blanc Edward Norton as Miles Bron

as Miles Bron Janelle Monáe – Helen and Andi Brand

– Helen and Andi Brand Kathryn Hahn – Claire Debella

– Claire Debella Leslie Odom Jr – Lionel Toussaint

– Lionel Toussaint Kate Hudson – Birdie Jay

– Birdie Jay Dave Bautista – Duke Cody

– Duke Cody Jessica Henwick – Peg

– Peg Madelyn Cline – Whiskey

– Whiskey Noah Segan – Derol

– Derol Jackie Hoffman – Ma

– Ma Dallas Roberts – Devon Debella

Glass Onion – Cr. John Wilson, Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

