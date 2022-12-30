It’s no secret that the DCU is in disarray at the moment, following the sudden departure of beloved actors from their comic-book counterparts. Amongst the chaos, however, we reveal which actor is the only performer to play both Batman and Superman.

While the main live-action universe gets sorted, Matt Reeves’ universe – taking place on Earth-2- seems to be moving forward for now, with The Batman 2 and a Penguin spin-off series in the pipeline.

Warner Bros. currently has a long way to climb back into the hearts of comic-book fans and the next release for the studio, The Flash, is due to premiere on June 16, 2023.

Who is the Only Actor to Play Batman and Superman?

The only actor to play both Batman and Superman is Ben Affleck – as surprising as that is to hear.

We all know Affleck played the Caped Crusader in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but he also played the Red Cape once before in an obscure role.

After he debuted on the comic-book scene as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, Affleck portrayed George Reeves in Allen Coulter’s 2006 biographical murder mystery, Hollywoodland.

Affleck portrays actor Reeves, who once played Superman in the television series The Adventures Of Superman, and Affleck wore the iconic suit during a number of scenes in the film.

Ben Affleck in Hollywoodland (2006) pic.twitter.com/2vwpU3Y0ch — Frame Found (@framefound) August 22, 2020

Henry Cavill Says Goodbye to Superman

Cavill posted a heartbreaking update on Instagram earlier in the month confirming he would not be returning as Superman, despite being asked to announce his comeback in October.

This left the fandom confused after the hero’s cameo in the Black Adam post-credits scene, which seemed to pave the way for more to come. The sudden change in direction suggests heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had to let certain narratives play out from the old plan before enforcing the new one.

It was then revealed that Gunn would be writing his own Superman movie following a younger Kal-El, and favorite fan casts for the role include Wolfgang Novogratz and Dylan Sprayberry.

Former DC Actors Rumored to Sue Warner Bros. Discovery

The following information remains completely speculative for now, however, several rumors are circling the internet (including TikTok user youtvgirl) claiming Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill are planning to sue Warner Bros. Discovery.

It was said that the actors have grounds to sue because they entered into a contract that promised to deliver a certain amount of films with the respective actors in lead roles. The contract reportedly covered a movie for Affleck to direct as well.

However, since many of these projects have been scrapped, the actors were left in a position where they turned down other work because of the contract that later fell through, causing potential work to be lost that may have impacted their overall career.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all